For the second year in a row, the Emmy Awards will not be held in the Microsoft Theater. According to Variety, the ceremony will be held outside on the Event Deck at L.A. Live for both the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies. The venue is next to the Microsoft Theater but isn't the typical location for the ceremony.

More than that, not all of the nominees will be able to attend the ceremony this year. In trying to keep the Emmy Awards as safe as possible, the nominees will be limited to four invitations for every nominated team of over three nominations. And the Television Academy is putting it on the nominees to decide who will attend.

The last Emmy ceremony was virtual and also felt a little like an alien invasion because people in hazmat suits delivered the statues to the homes of the nominees and winners. This time, there doesn't seem to be any indication that the same will happen for those who are not able to attend, but having the ceremony outside with limited capacity is a step in the right direction.

The Emmys organizers explained the venue move in a statement:

The Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies, including the Creative Arts, on the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. This will provide an opportunity to utilize an “indoor/outdoor” setting and more socially distanced audience seating. The health and safety of our nominees is of paramount importance. Conversations are ongoing, and we will provide further information as it is available. The Television Academy appreciates everyone’s understanding as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 delta variant.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is putting the ceremony in limbo and the Television Academy is doing its part to protect those in attendance, even if it is upsetting that not all the nominees can be there. The 73rd Emmys premiere on September 19 and the Creative Arts Emmys will be held on September 11 and 12.

