Tuesday morning the Television Academy announced its nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards, and either voters really loved WandaVision or they were afraid of what Agatha Harkness would do to them. The Disney+ MCU drama picked up 23 nominations as a limited series, with stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen both receiving recognition for their work. (The only shows to receive more nominations were The Mandalorian and The Crown, with 24 apiece.)

In addition, Matt Shakman was nominated for his direction of the season while the show picked up three writing nominations for the episodes "Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience" (written by Jac Schaeffer) "Previously On..." (written by Laura Donney), and "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" (written by Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron).

While last year, Disney+'s The Mandalorian was nominated for drama series, WandaVision was the MCU's first major launch into television (or, at least, it was Kevin Feige's). And awards-wise the move seems to have paid off. Now, to begin the FYC campaign for Kathryn Hahn to win for Supporting Actress.

Other notable surprises from this year's nominations include:

Conan getting a nod for its final season: While the late-night host's TBS run wasn't a huge Emmys player in recent years in this category, the Emmys saw fit to recognize Conan O'Brien's final season (and good for them).

Lovecraft Country gets 18 nominations... 10 days after getting canceled: The reasons why HBO decided not to renew this wild drama starring Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett are a mystery for the ages, but as a consolation prize Majors and Smollett and more were nominated for their work, while the show also picked up a writing nomination.

The Flight Attendant is a comedy series: While the first season of the Kaley Cuoco-starring series toed the line between comedy and thriller, HBO Max made what proved to be a smart decision by running it here — The Flight Attendant picked up nine nominations.

Some love for Cobra Kai: From YouTube Premium to Netflix to four Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, the Karate Kid sequel series has plenty to be proud of.

Pen15 gets some love: While almost entirely overlooked last year, the charming Hulu comedy picked up three nominations, including Outstanding Comedy.

The Academy remembered I May Destroy You: Recency bias can be a real concern with these awards, but Michaela Cole's wrenching examination of trauma did prove to be unforgettable with voters.

Three boys in a trenchcoat Thomas Brodie-Sangster was remembered for The Queen's Gambit: That was a pleasant surprise, though it was not a surprise that in general the wildly popular Netflix limited series about a troubled chess genius did very well, with 18 nominations.

The Boys is now a multiple Emmy nominee: Congrats to the Amazon drama for an eclectic collection of nominations, including Original Song (for Starlight's ballad "Never Truly Vanish") and best writing for the episode "What I Know" (by Rebecca Sonnenshine).

There were also, of course, some notable snubs:

Late Night With Seth Meyers deserves... ...but alas, was once again not included in the Outstanding Late Night nominees. (On the plus side, The Amber Ruffin Show was nominated for writing!)

Sorry, Perry Mason: The HBO series, which is in progress on a second season, only picked up four nominations, with its only above-the-line representation being Matthew Rhys for Lead Actor and John Lithgow for Supporting.

Also, sorry to all Apple TV+ shows that aren't Ted Lasso: While the Jason Sudeikis-starring comedy did very well in the nominations count with 20 nods, other series like Mythic Quest and Dickinson went largely overlooked. However, Anthony Hopkins did get a nomination for his narration of the Mythic Quest special episode "Everlight," and the documentary Boys State did receive some recognition.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier doesn't fly high: While the Disney+/MCU show did receive 5 nominations as a drama series, including Don Cheadle for Outstanding Guest Actor, it still wasn't able to beat out The Boys.

Hey, Girls5eva doesn't NEED your nominations, okay? The Peacock comedy didn't get any recognition for its brilliant songwriting, which is a damn shame, but it does represent the second of Peacock's two Emmy nominations for the writing of the pilot.

The Underground Railroad struggled: While Barry Jenkins' intense Amazon adaptation did manage a nomination for limited series as well as a directing nomination, it was left out of the acting awards and only managed seven nominations total.

Small Axe did worse: Perhaps because it was never totally clear what, exactly, Small Axe was — due to it being marketed as a series of films rather than an anthology series — Steve McQueen's critically acclaimed Amazon project only received one nomination, for Shabier Kirchner's cinematography.

Sorry, Ralph Bohner: While Evan Peters did receive his first Emmy nomination for his work on Mare of Easttown, he wasn't able to knock WandaVision's tally up to 24 nominations as a guest star.

For the full list of nominations, go to Emmys.com. The Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will be held Sunday, September 19 on CBS.

