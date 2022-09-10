There are fewer frontrunners and more potential wild cards than usual in lead acting categories this year.

The Primetime Emmy Awards are once again back in full swing, with the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences celebrating its 74th year. The CBS ceremony is set to air on September 12 at 8:00 PM EST. These important annual awards show honors the hard work and creativity of actors, directors, crew members, creatives, casting directors, writers, and entertainment professionals involved in the television and streaming industry.

The most exciting awards categories for the average person to watch are the acting awards—of which there are many predictions as to who the winners will be.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series honors the best male-identifying actors in fan-favorite hilarious comedies. This year’s nominations are: Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso).

Who could win: The most likely winner will either be Martin or Short for Only Murders in the Building. Their performances were absolutely stellar, and the two are comedy legends. While most people think Martin is going to get the win, Short might be a well-earned surprise.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

This category deals with the leading actors in gritty, sensual, and gripping drama series. The following are nominated: Jason Bateman (Ozark), Brian Cox (Succession), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance), and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

Who could win: This category is a bit of a toss-up. The case most likely to happen is either Scott for his performance in the mind-bending Severance or Odenkirk for his performance as Saul in the penultimate season of the Emmy-nominated show.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

This Emmy category recognizes the hard work that many leading actors put into their limited series or anthology television series. The nominees are: Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage), Michael Keaton (Dopesick), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy).

Who could win: Garfield is the leading contender for this award for his touching performance as a detective whose faith is shaken while investigating a brutal murder. The well-known and well-loved actor has yet to be recognized for his hard work and stellar performances, and this show is the perfect way to do so.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series honors the female-identifying actors who make audiences belly-laugh in their television shows. The nominees are: Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), Issa Rae (Insecure), and Jean Smart (Hacks).

Who could win: Brunson is expected to win for her absolutely hilarious performance as a new teacher in an urban Philadelphia elementary school in Abbott Elementary. She also wrote the series in addition to acting.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

This category recognizes the talented female-identifying actors who delivered an intense performance in a drama series. The nominees are: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sanda Oh (Killing Eve), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), and Zendaya (Euphoria).

Who could win: Once again, this category could go in any direction. However, the most likely event is Oh or Zendaya. However, Lynskey could absolutely snag this award.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie recognizes the hard-working female-identifying actors that lead the series. The nominees are: Toni Collete (The Staircase), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Margaret Qualley (MAID), and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout).

Who could win: Either Collette or Seyfried will take home the Emmy in this category. Their performances are raw, intense, and simply a masterclass to watch and observe. The most likely event is Seyfriend for her performance as fraud founder of Theranos, a disgraced biotechnology company that attempted to scam customers.

