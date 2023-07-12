The nominees for the 75th annual Emmy Awards have finally arrived, recognizing some of the best programs television had to offer this past year. While all the nominees are impressive in their own right, one series stood out as a cut above the rest: Succession. The series gained a total of 28 nominations. This marks the second year the show reigned supreme for Emmy nominations. Additionally, shows including The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso followed close behind, all garnering over 20 nominations.

Succession first debuted 2018 and became a fast hit amongst critics and general audiences alike. Created by Jesse Armstrong, it follows the dysfunctional Roy family, who control one of the largest companies in media and entertainment in the world. But when the family's patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) steps down from his position, his children soon fight to prove their worth to their father. The series recently concluded its four season run, with the series finale airing at the end of the May, bringing an emotional and shocking season to a close.

Succession boasts an impressive cast including Cox, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Nicholas Braun as Gregory Hirsch, Matthew MacFayden as Tom Wambsgans, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, and Alexander Skarsgård as Matsson, among others. All mentioned cast members received nominations across the outstanding lead acting categories and outstanding supporting acting categories.

Image via HBO

The Last of Us Made a Big Impression in Its Freshman Season

Following Succession, HBO has another Emmys hit on its hands with the adaptation of video game The Last of Us, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively. The series debuted at the top of this year and was lauded as one of the best video game adaptations in recent years, pulling scenes straight of the video game itself while offering a fresh take on the source material. It follows Joel and Ellie as they trek through apocalyptic terrain in search of a cure for a deadly viral outbreak. Pascal and Ramsey were both nominated for their performances, and the show itself received 24 nominations. The Last of Us was renewed for Season 2 just over two weeks following its debut and will expand the world of the video game.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards is currently set to air live on Monday, September 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FOX.