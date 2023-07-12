Ah, The Emmys. How you can be both thrilling and disappointing. The yearly nominations for the best of television were announced today and there is a whole lot to unpack. While much of it was to be expected, with a lot of deserved love for The Bear and long overdue appreciation for Better Call Saul, there was still a lot that was not. Against the backdrop of the ongoing writers strike and a looming SAG strike, the work these artists have made was given the spotlight. So let’s dig into all the most significant shocks and disappointing absences of 2023 with the hope that they return with a Reservation Dogs sweep next year.

No Nomination for Sydney Sweeney in 'Reality'

While it was great to see those like Ali Wong get nominated for Beef, a show about the importance of compassion and making amends as a path to healing that the team behind it really ought to watch, and Dominique Fishback pick up a nomination for her great work that remains the best part of Swarm, the overlooking of Sydney Sweeney for her nuanced performance in Reality was the first big disappointment of the day. Yes, this is a film we are starting with, but it was indeed eligible for the nomination which makes its omission one that was quite unfortunate.

Though she is likely most known to many for her breakout role in the HBO series Euphoria, Sweeney has consistently proven that she is oh so much more than that. With Reality, a film that is heavily reliant on dialogue in which she is in nearly every single frame, we got a performance from her that was measured yet melancholic as we witnessed the life of a person trying to do the right thing become invaded. Through it all, Sweeney brought an understated poise to the character that made it all the more devastating when this was shattered. To not include this standout turn from her was a glaring oversight.

Once Again, Sarah Goldberg Deserved a Nod for 'Barry'

Just as was the case last year, Sarah Goldberg has not gotten the proper recognition for her work on Barry. So much of this final season building up to a dark closing punchline hinged on her terrific performance as the troubled Sally Reed. In a show that took big swings, jumping through time in the blink of an eye, she was always the grounding force. There was just so much to appreciate in the little details she brought to the character, capturing the insecurity and sadness she was feeling with a subtlety that made it cut that much deeper. Goldberg could bring out unexpected laughs when inhabiting a set within the show itself just as she could bring a grim resignation when trapped in a nightmare home in the middle of nowhere. It was not an easy role to pull off, but she made it look like it was. She was great in all of the prior seasons, but this last one was just her operating on another level entirely. While this category also had many other great performances, she absolutely should've been included.

Damson Idris Overlooked for 'Snowfall'

For those who haven’t yet seen the final season of the spectacular series Snowfall, best get on that as you’re missing out on one of the great performances of television from Damson Idris. While it was always going to be a heavy lift with the Succession men being top contenders and Bob Odenkirk doing outstanding work in the closing chapter of Better Call Saul, he still ought to have been included. Yes, Jeff Bridges was also as good as ever in The Old Man and Pedro Pascal helped to make The Last of Us truly great. Still, even with this stacked category, there is just the sense that it is incomplete without Idris in it with them. As the equally tragic and terrifying Franklin Saint, he just kept drawing us in further into the darkness that was taking hold of his character’s soul. There was never a moment where he wasn't completely mesmerizing, whether it was in the more reserved conversations or the explosive ones where he snapped. There will just always be something worth praising when an actor captures the many facets of a complicated character with the grace Idris did here.

Emma D’Arcy Should’ve Been Recognized for 'House of the Dragon'

If you haven’t watched the final moments of House of the Dragon and just been blown away by how Emma D’Arcy completely rips the breath out of the scene in the best way possible, then you likely are one of the Emmy voters who egregiously didn’t recognize them. There is honestly no other explanation for why they were overlooked here. While the series did get some recognition elsewhere, that they did not is a baffling choice. Not only was D’Arcy the one driving the show when stepping into the character of Rhaenrya Targaryen as an adult, but they never missed a single step in doing so. Even when the world around them could be shrouded in darkness, they were a shining light that brought everything into focus. Though D’Arcy will thankfully get more opportunities to further prove how they did some of the year’s best work in future seasons of the show, this still was one snub that stuck out more than any other.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Surprises With Limited Series Nom

While Obi-Wan Kenobi was not without some merit, as it was nice to see Ewan McGregor back as the character, this wasn’t even the best Star Wars show to come out recently. Yes, that still remains Andor, with nothing else in the franchise currently living up to it, which thankfully did get a nomination for best drama series. However, Obi-Wan Kenobi just wasn’t all that great and never felt like it had much vision to it beyond tapping into the nostalgia for the character. It wasn’t always awful, even though its presentation often left much to be desired, but it never felt like it rose above being fine at best. It wasn’t highly ranked on many predictions to sneak in, making the biggest element of the surprise being that it had even come out recently at all. Where many other recent entries in the series have been interesting, this one seems destined to fade away from memory as soon as you have seen it. To not nominate Black Bird and go with this? Couldn't be me. However, speaking of Star Wars….

No Acting Nominations for 'Andor'

Despite being nominated for best drama series and cinematography, the actors that made up Andor were all overlooked. While it was tough to see them beating out some of the strong performers in other categories, there still had been a hope that they might have gotten at least one. Whether it would be Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, or Fiona Shaw with that incredible final monologue of which the show had many, any of them might have deservedly shaken things up a bit had they been picked. It wasn’t the most heartbreaking of snubs by any means, as the cast still have another season to get some nominations, but it stood out all the same.

'Jury Duty' Gets Surprise Nomination for Best Comedy Series (Along with James Marsden!)

If a year ago you had said the Amazon show that would get an Emmy nomination would be the one they put on Freevee and not the one they spent millions of dollars on with ties to Lord of the Rings, it is hard to see many people believing you. Welp, here we are with Jury Duty getting a nomination while Rings of Power got zilch. It’s a funny world we live in these days. Jury Duty deserved it and is a fun pick, though not one that many seriously predicted. Still, James Marsden forever! Time will only tell if this means the show will get a second season.

No Love for Vampires

RIP once more for our favorite vampire weirdos as What We Do in the Shadows and Interview with a Vampire each got next to nothing this year. The former did receive some well-deserved nominations for costuming and production, though do these elements not help make the show as great as it is? Not only was the look and feel of each series still wonderful to see, but the rest of what brings them to life is great as well. The writing, the performances, and the vision of each all make both a standout. Though different in tone, they execute everything perfectly and feel refreshing in a way that most other shows out there do not. The good news is that What We Do in the Shadows is coming back soon and Interview with a Vampire ended on such a strong note that it is worth watching it again while we patiently wait for more.

Totally Real Show 'Welcome to Chippendales' Gets Multiple Acting Nominations

All of the actors, Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, and Juliette Lewis, are wonderful, though this project we’re still not sure is real was a weird one to recognize them for. Apparently Emmy voters were the few people actually watching and loving it.