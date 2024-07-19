The Big Picture The 2024 Emmys are shaping up to be competitive, with The Bear and Baby Reindeer leading the nominations.

Snubs are frustrating for fans, but eligibility rules make timely recognition tricky to achieve.

The Emmys' nomination system hasn't changed, despite changing TV seasons and release schedules.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… for TV fans, anyway. The 76th Annual Emmy nominations are here! Already, the 2024 show is shaping up to be quite a contest. FX’s mega-hit series, The Bear, made history with a record amount of nominations, while ABC’s popular sitcom, Abbott Elementary, left its own impression on comedy categories. Streaming giant Netflix also exhibited an impressive collection of acknowledgments thanks to fan favorites like Baby Reindeer. Indeed, it’s truly a great time to be a fan of television, thanks to the never-ending string of shows constantly being released.

But with constant content circulating comes a frustrating trend when it comes to the Emmys: The dreaded snub. There’s nothing more frustrating for viewers than seeing their favorite series, actors, or writers overlooked for recognition. Honors such as the Emmys are a great way to celebrate artists who devote so much time and energy to making weekly entertainment, thus it’s easy to see why audiences get dismayed when their preferences are overlooked. However, what most viewers often don’t realize is that a lack of nomination often has nothing to do with merit. The way audiences consume media is constantly changing, which clashes with the way the Emmys conduct their nominations. The result is a much more nuanced issue than social media fandoms would have viewers believe.

The Emmys Have a Long History

The road to the Emmys with which viewers are familiar today was not a linear one. The Television Academy, the organization that presents the awards, was founded by Sid Cassyd in 1948. As he and his fellow founding members set out to create the first award ceremony, they struggled with just about every detail, including a name for the honor itself. Cassyd suggested “Ike,” which was a popular nickname for TV at the time. His engineer, and future president of the Television Academy, Harry Lubcke, suggested “Immy,” which might have been what they went with, had it not been for Louis McManus.

The engineer had been assigned to design the iconic award itself. McManus enlisted his wife, Dorothy McManus, to model for the statue. He used her likeness to create a design that the Academy describes as “[a] muse of art uplifting the electron of science.” With the design locked in, the crew decided to feminize “Immy” by calling the statue Emmy. The first set of Emmys would be distributed on January 25, 1949. Broadcast from Los Angeles and charging attendees only $5 a ticket, the show was seen by less than a million viewers, and only six awards were distributed (a vast difference when compared to the number of categories that exist today).

The early years presented additional challenges for the group when major studios pushed back against the rise of television, who perceived the medium as a threat. But Cassyd was a fierce defender of the art forum and fought for the overall success of not just the Emmys, but television as a whole. But the battle with Hollywood’s big-name studio bosses meant that the awards had very little support from cinematic peers. As the program continued through the 1950s, it became more potent and more powerful. Once it caught on in popularity, a second academy was formed in New York in 1954, making something of an “Emmys empire” until the East Coast Academy was dismantled in 1970s due to conflicts of interest. Yet, despite all the trials and issues that had plagued the Academy along the way, it was these early years that set the true sense of what the Emmys were to be, and what they’ve been ever since. While the tradition is a beloved one, however, it’s this largely unchanged formula that causes havoc every year.

The Emmys’ Nomination System Hasn’t Changed with the Times

The Television Academy has come a long way since its early days. The Academy now has more than 25,000 members and receives thousands of contenders for consideration each year. However, Variety published a scale that demonstrates just how difficult it is to obtain an actual nomination. According to the scale, if the Academy receives greater than 240 submissions, roughly 8 of those will receive nominations. With those statistics, unfortunately, there are notable snubs. However, a lot of viewers don’t realize that the consideration period for the Emmys doesn’t quite line up with the current content release schedule to which many are accustomed.

The Emmys' eligibility period runs for 11 months, from June to May the next year. This means a show or movie must air somewhere within this period. Networks and producers can begin actually submitting work for actual consideration in February with the deadline scheduled in April. Already, this complicates consideration. While the period for eligibility may be nearly a year, a show or film debuting later than April is unlikely to receive a nomination, especially if the show doesn't air a minimum of six episodes to be considered. To break it down, this means that a show that was released in the summer of 2024 won’t actually qualify for nomination until the 2025 Emmys. To break it down further, the extraordinary number of nominations accumulated by The Bear are not for the recent Season 3, but for 2023’s Season 2. In short, if there’s a show or made-for-TV movie that was released after May 2024, it wasn’t snubbed; it just isn’t eligible yet.

Part of the confusion has to do with the system set-up during the days of more traditional television. Prior to streaming, networks followed what was known as “pilot season.” The term referred to autumn, the season in which pilot episodes and new seasons of existing shows would debut. Thanks to the rise of streaming, pilot seasons are all but null and void now. However, the Emmys still follow the same basic structure for nominations that they always have. And in the Academy’s defense, it makes sense and keeps the race fair for the thousands of entries they receive each year.

While it can be jarring to see a great piece of television get overlooked for an Emmy nomination, there is a lot more that goes into consideration than audiences often realize. The complicated consideration and entry period often relegates shows and movies to having to wait a whole year to be eligible. But the Television Academy has a long and detailed history, and is, of course, the expert when it comes to television recognition. For now, patience is a virtue, and it’s best to applaud the 2024 contenders while waiting to see what 2025 will bring.

The 76th Annual Emmy Awards will air on September 15 on ABC.