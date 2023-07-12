Disney+ has surprisingly found a lot of success at the Primetime Emmy Awards, as both of the first two seasons of their landmark series The Mandalorian scored nominations in the highly competitive Best Drama Series category. While The Mandalorian’s third season may have dipped in quality too sharply to get into the field this year, it was replaced by the far superior Star Wars drama series Andor, which became the franchise’s sole representative in the drama series race. Andor is distinct among the Star Wars shows released on Disney+; it’s an excellent espionage series that succeeds outside of its references to the galaxy far, far away. While it's encouraging to see Andor score major nominations in the writing and directing categories, its omission from the acting categories is a major disappointment considering the excellent set of performances throughout the series' first season.

'Andor' Has the Best Star Wars Hero

Andor being snubbed in Emmys acting categories is surprising considering that even The Mandalorian was able to score some recognition in its earlier seasons. While Giancarlo Esposito’s elaborately evil performance as Moff Gideon was a fun change-of-pace for the Best Supporting Actor race, it’s hard to say there’s much complexity to the character beyond being a mustache-twirling villain. Comparatively, Andor’s performances have a depth to them that the other Star Wars shows (and Disney+ shows in general) lack. Tony Gilroy wasn’t treating Andor like just another Star Wars show meant to sell action figures; he made a gritty espionage series about the spread of fascism, the difficulty of immigration, the necessity of political action, and the disparaging conditions of the prison system. The fact that it took place in the Star Wars universe was merely coincidental.

Diego Luna’s performance as the titular character Cassian Andor would have been a truly great contender in the Emmy's Best Lead Actor category. Luna was given a role that had a deeper meaning than being a simple rebel hero who found the Death Star plans. Cassian is an orphaned native of an indigenous tribe, stolen away from his home, and forced to mask his identity. His identity, his place of birth, and even his name have to be changed in order to not attract the attention of aggressive law enforcement. The story on its own is extremely timely in an era where immigration is a top concern globally, and Cassian’s character arc is inspirational to immigrants and political refugees who haven’t felt represented in the media before.

While the drama acting race was stocked with a trio of excellent Succession performances, Bob Odenkirk’s incredible role in the final season of Better Call Saul, and Pedro Pascal’s heartbreaking performance in the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, there’s hope that Luna might sneak into the category in the future now that Succession and Better Call Saul have ended their runs. Andor’s second season is coming next year to Disney+.

‘Andor’ Actors Were Snubbed in Other Emmy Categories

While Luna’s snub may be understandable given the density of the drama series race, the snubs for Andor’s supporting players are more egregious. Genevieve O’Reilly was doing far more than simply reprising her role as Mon Mothma from Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith for the sake of fan service. She brought to life a politician who struggles to maintain her convictions when any notion of resistance against totalitarianism is being squashed; Mothma faces blowback from her rebel allies and contempt from her peers in the Senate. She’s even forced to essentially bargain with her daughter’s agency for the sake of supporting a cause she believes in. Was there a more dynamic female character on television in the last 12 months?

O’Reilly’s performance would have been a welcome addition to the Best Supporting Actress Emmy race; while again it was a category dominated by very worthy performances from The White Lotus, Rhea Seehorn’s final depiction of Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul, and J. Smith-Cameron’s endless energy on Succession, it would be hard to argue that O’Reilly’s role was any less deserving. The same could be said of Stellan Skarsgård in the Best Supporting Actor race. His delivery of the single most powerful monologue in the history of the Star Wars franchise is the type of scene that is made to be included in an Emmy showcase reel. Perhaps now that Succession is over, Skarsgård will have the chance to sneak into the race.

Unfortunately, the single most deserving performer in Andor won’t have the chance to compete again. Andy Serkis was in contention for a spot in the Best Guest Actor race but failed to make it in due to the overwhelming number of Succession and The Last of Us characters. This is a tragedy, because Kino Loy’s return is not guaranteed, and he may be the single most heartbreaking character in any piece of Star Wars media. His story is one of a lifelong prisoner who was denied the chance to participate in a prison break he helped orchestrate is absolutely gut-wrenching. The snub is particularly odd considering Serkis’ standout episode, “No Way Out,” was recognized in the writing category.

While Andor’s nominations on their own are exciting for Star Wars fans, it’s deeply disappointing to see that these worthy performances were left off the final list. Luna's performance represented an entire generation of new fans seeing themselves onscreen for the first time, and O'Reilly brought to life a conflicted female hero within a franchise that hasn't always respected its female characters; Skarsgård embedded Gilroy's great text with brilliant delivery, and Serkis generated more tears than any other character. While future ceremonies may honor them, these moments will sadly go unrecognized. Andor is deserving of its recognition in writing and drama, but it's very sad to see that the characters that brought it to life are left out of the celebration. When has Star Wars ever had such nuanced acting work?

Andor is just as deserving as any of the other drama nominees.