The past year has been an incredible season for television, and the 2024 Emmy Awards are set to celebrate the best of the best later this September. While there can only be one winner for each category (though there is always the potential for ties), the privilege of being nominated for an Emmy Award is a remarkable achievement for any television program. This year, TV fans can expect to see nominees from celebrated comedies like Only Murders in the Building, new and accomplished dramas like Fallout, and an impressive list of limited shows and miniseries.

Whether they are a true one-off entry or the most recent installment in an ongoing anthology, this was a phenomenal year for the increasingly popular format. One show that was initially intended to be a limited series became so popular and acclaimed that its status was changed into a drama series, with Shōgun now set to return to FX and Hulu for a second season. If that's not indicative of how successful this particular brand of television has become, then we don't know what it is. Watching the five shows nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series is not nearly as time-consuming as binge-watching all the other shows for the other categories, but where does one stream these programs? Read below to find out.

'Baby Reindeer'

(2024)

Creator: Richard Gadd Starring: Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, Michael Wildman, Danny Kirrane, Nina Sosanya, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Thomas Coombes, Mark Lewis Jones, Amanda Root, Alexandria Rileyk, and Tom Goodman-Hill

The Netflix series that took the world by storm, Baby Reindeer, became a runaway success for the streaming giant, even becoming one of Netflix's most-watched shows of all time. A semi-autobiographical portrayal of creator and star Richard Gadd's own life experiences, the provocative character drama follows Donny Dunn (Richard Gadd), who starts what he thinks is a completely innocent friendship with an enthusiastic older woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning). However, things take a dramatic and upsetting turn when Donny learns that Martha is a serial stalker, and she begins making Donny's life a living hell. Donny's experience with Martha is traumatic enough to the point where she is not only negatively affecting his current relationships, but he's also reminiscing on other traumatic events from his past.

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix.

'Fargo' Season 5

(2014-)