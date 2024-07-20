The 2024 Emmy Awards have officially announced an esteemed list of nominees, and it's already a historic period for the long-running Award show. Several of the nominated shows have surpassed incredible records, such as The Bear beating out 30 Rock to become the most nominated comedy series in a single year. Calling The Bear a "comedy" might be a bit of a stretch, but it's still a show that's well worth being nominated.

The Best Comedy category is the big talk of the 2024 Emmys, with eight stellar shows nominated for the top prize. They range from original laugh riots to classic Emmy regulars and so much more. Still, the question remains of where one can watch these amazing shows. Thankfully, every single one is available to stream online, and we'll tell you which services you need right here.

'Abbott Elementary'

(2021-)

Creator: Quinta Brunson Starring: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis

What do you get when you combine The Office with the public education system? You get one of the best sitcoms in recent years, as Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary is nothing short of brilliant. The already four-time Emmy-winning show centers around the staff of the titular Philadelphia-based school, as they deal with various obstacles in their own lives all while they teach and care for the next generation. At the center of most of these plotlines is Janine Teagues (Brunson), whose happy-go-lucky, can-do attitude makes her the perfect main protagonist for a beloved and lighthearted series.

The first three seasons of Abbott Elementary are currently available to stream on Hulu.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

(2000-2024)