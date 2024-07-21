The 2024 Emmy Awards are going to be a historic one, as the upcoming event is already breaking records before the actual ceremony later this September. The Bear is now the most nominated comedy series of all-time, Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis are the first indigenous women to receive acting nominations, and Sofía Vergara is the first Latina woman to be nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series. That's just scratching the surface, and the impending event is all but guaranteed to be an exciting one.

A total of eight distinct and unique dramas have been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series for 2024. They include a stellar video game adaptation, an exciting action-thriller, a riveting period piece epic, and more. Want to catch up with these incredible shows before they compete for the highest honors in television? Read below to find out where you can find every single one of them.

'3 Body Problem'

(2024-)

Creators: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo Starring: Jovan Adepo, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, and Sea Shimooka

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' prior series didn't leave off on the best of terms with the divisive finale of Game of Thrones, but they redeemed themselves in spectacular fashion with 3 Body Problem. Based on the smash-hit sci-fi novel of the same name, the series follows a ragtag crew of scientists trying to uncover a mystery over half a century old. To help find the answers, the crew turns to the most unlikely of places - a remarkably advanced virtual reality video game.

The first season of 3 Body Problem is available to stream on Netflix.

'Fallout'

(2024-)