The Big Picture Indigenous women have made history with Emmy nominations, with Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis leading the pack for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Gladstone's historic firsts include a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nomination, following her breakout role in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Reis, a former professional boxer, made her mark in acting with roles in True Detective and upcoming projects with A-list stars.

The 2024 Emmy nominations are out, and new ground has been broken. For the first time ever, Indigenous women are represented among the acting nominees. Under the Bridge's Lily Gladstone and True Detective: Night Country's Kali Reis have been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

In addition to being the first Indigenous actresses nominated for Emmys, the two are only the second and third Indigenous actors ever to be nominated for Emmys, following in the footsteps of late Canadian actor August Schellenberg, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for his performance as Sitting Bull in HBO's 2007 adaptation of Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee. Gladstone, of course, is coming off a number of historic firsts, thanks to her acclaimed performance in Killers of the Flower Moon; she is the first Indigenous woman to win a Golden Globe for acting, and the first to be nominated for an acting Oscar.

Who Are Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis?

Inspired by her childhood wish to play an Ewok, Gladstone made her acting debut in the French film Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian, and broke out with her role in the Kelly Reichardt drama Certain Women. She starred in Walking Out, First Cow, and The Unknown Country, and had roles on Billions and Reservation Dogs, before her performance as Mollie Kyle, a survivor of the Osage murders, in Killers of the Flower Moon brought her to worldwide fame. She can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ drama Fancy Dance, and will next be seen in Andrew Ahn's remake of The Wedding Banquet, and in Charlie Kaufman's adaptation of The Memory Police. Reis, conversely, is a relative newcomer to acting. She was a professional boxer, earning a 19-7-1 record over her career before retiring to pursue acting. She made her debut in the thriller Catch the Fair One, which she also co-wrote, and subsequently landed the role of state trooper Evangeline Navarro opposite Jodie Foster in the Alaska-set fourth season of True Detective. She is next set to star with Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson in the science fiction actioner Mercy, and alongside Martin Sensmeier in the thriller sequel Wind River: The Next Chapter.

In addition to each other, Gladstone and Reis will be competing against Dakota Fanning, for Ripley; Diane Lane, for Feud: Capote vs. the Swans; and Nava Mau and Jessica Gunning, for Baby Reindeer. This year's Emmys also feature another historic first, as Sofía Vergara became the first-ever Latina actor nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work on Griselda.

The Emmy Awards will be handed out on September 15, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.