HBO had lots to brag about when it came to its nomination haul at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. HBO and Max programs took home a whopping 127 nominations, the most of any network at this ceremony, while HBO secured four nominations in the Best Drama Series category. This accomplishment was only the third time in history a single network secured four nominations in this category and the first time it's happened in over three decades. Needless to say, everyone at HBO and Max has to be doing cartwheels over these developments at the Emmy’s that heaped nominations on shows like Succession and The Last of Us.

However, there is a dark storm cloud hovering over all of these major nominations for HBO. Specifically, the massive presence HBO and Max had at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards seem unlikely to translate to the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. Next year, these two networks will undoubtedly be out of luck and struggling to get high-profile Emmy nods. Even the head of HBO and HBO Max, Casey Bloys, has been open about such an inevitability in interviews regarding HBO’s feats at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. While this ceremony looks poised to be a massive coup for HBO, all 127 of those nominations only highlight what a challenging road ahead lies for this network.

Where Are HBO’s Next Big Award Season Contenders?

Image via HBO

In various eras of history lasting four to five years, the Best Comedy and Best Drama categories at the Emmys are reliably dominated by a handful of shows. Acclaimed programs have traditionally delivered a new season of television each year, which ensures annual collections of episodes the Emmys can consistently recognize. This phenomenon has been the norm in the world of television, but HBO won’t be able to bring back its biggest contenders from the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards back for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. Succession and Barry are finished, while new seasons of The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us won’t be ready in time for next year’s Emmys. That alone wipes out five major shows from HBO’s near-future award season ambitions.

Meanwhile, HBO doesn’t have a massive slate of upcoming programs that can take the place of these shows as new Emmy titans. In the near future, HBO’s focus is on limited series, like a new installment of True Detective and the Kate Winslet drama The Regime. The only major new HBO drama series that appears to be on the horizon to arrive in time for next year's Emmy season is The Sympathizer, a show that could quite conceivably become a critical hit but can't carry all of HBO’s awards ambitions on its shoulders. As for upcoming Max programming, it doesn’t look like The Penguin will be ready in time for next year’s Emmys, while little else on the company’s immediate slate appears poised to be an award-season darling. Meanwhile, it's doubtful returning Max productions like Our Flag Means Death will suddenly get the heaps of Emmy nominations that earlier seasons were largely snubbed over.

The dearth of upcoming HBO and Max shows alone highlights why this network won’t be an Emmys juggernaut next year. You can’t dominate the world of Emmy nominations if you don’t produce programs that can get awards attention. HBO’s often had an awkward year or two whenever big shows (namely The Sopranos) end, but the upcoming era for this network is poised to be an especially challenging chapter in its history. Its problems aren’t just that productions like Succession and Barry have wrapped their runs. There are also larger corporation issues behind the inevitably minimal presence of HBO at the 76th Emmy Awards.

How a Writer’s Strike and Corporate Tomfoolery Are Impacting HBO

Image via HBO

Let’s not beat around the bush: HBO would have a much more plentiful slate of upcoming TV shows if the Writer’s Strike was not currently ongoing. As writers seek out fair wages from rich studio executives, the production of new TV programs has ground to a halt. Shows like The Penguin have shut down production while writing for new seasons of hit programs has come to a standstill. The writer’s strike is having an enormous impact on the world of filmed entertainment. HBO and Max are not removed from the consequences of this event.

Meanwhile, there are also problems related to HBO’s new parent company, WarnerDiscovery. This entity has been in the middle of relentless turmoil from day one, much of it instigated by the behavior and decisions of its CEO, David Zaslav. HBO has often had strange parent companies that run directly against its image as an artist’s paradise (namely AOL and AT&T). However, WarnerDiscovery is an especially bizarre owner since this company has shown itself to be outright hostile to art in general. Entire TV shows are now vanishing from Max while programs like Minx that were already shooting new seasons for the platform were canceled abruptly.

HBO has often been thought of as the place to go to get unorthodox projects made and released, the home for productions challenging the conception of what TV even looks like. Continuing that reputation under Zaslav’s leadership has been an enormous challenge, especially since HBO has been associated more with headlines about shows getting canceled rather it greenlighting pilots for new unexpected programs. The Writers Strike is hurting the overall output of HBO and Max, but it’s only one part of the equation when it comes to the dwindling number of programs being handled by these two networks. What artists are going to want to work with a network now synonymous with a company that shelves finished movies and TV shows for tax write-off purposes?

HBO’s Had Troubles Before But The Impending Era Feels Different

Image via HBO

In July 2008, the nominations for the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced. This was an important ceremony, as it was the first Emmy ceremony after The Sopranos had ended. HBO had come to dominate this award show thanks to that mobster drama, but without Tony Soprano around, it was a big question mark on whether HBO would keep its Emmy mojo going. HBO ended up getting shut out of the Outstanding Drama Series category that year, but it was the home of the show (the miniseries John Adams) that had the most nominations of any program that year, a staggering 23 nods. HBO still managed a whopping 85 nominations that year, including two nods in the Outstanding Comedy Series category and securing all five nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actor in A Miniseries Or A Movie category. Even with The Sopranos gone, HBO was clearly going to be alright in the near future as an Emmy nominees powerhouse.

Only time will tell if the 76th Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2024 will see HBO also surging back to life after the recent demise of award-season juggernauts. However, the world of television is a markedly different one from the world the 60th Primetime Emmy nominations were announced in. For one thing, HBO had a monopoly on the Miniseries or Movie acting categories from the 1990s until the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards (when the network was shut out entirely) just because they were largely the only ones for so long producing high-quality limited-run shows. That’s no longer the case in the Peak TV era of small-screen programming, depriving the network of some guaranteed nominations it can use to boost its Emmy presence.

Meanwhile, the network's presence in lower profile but still notable categories like Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special has also dwindled in recent years. Much of HBO's Emmy nomination domination has come from looming over the main acting categories, something that will be impossible next year with so many of its biggest shows MIA. Never count out a miracle, but it’s doubtful the first Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony after the demise of Succession and Barry will be as fruitful for HBO in terms of nominees as the network’s first Emmy ceremony after The Sopranos concluded.

That deeply inevitable turn of events speaks to the crowded landscape for prestige television, but it also reflects the awkward world HBO and Max now inhabit. The Writers Strike is drastically impacting the output of these networks while the actions of WarnerDiscovery are tainting the reputation of an esteemed network. With Succession and Barry gone, a new era of HBO is dawning. Unfortunately, there are many ominous signs that this new day for HBO will result in far worse events and developments than just the network getting fewer Emmy nominations annually.