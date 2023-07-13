To understand what ails the Primetime Emmy Awards, all one needs to do is look at this year’s nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Eight nominees should be plenty to capture the breadth and depth of the current television landscape, and the voters could have gone in many different directions. They could have nominated Jonathan Banks for his final turn as the weary cop-turned-hitman Mike Ehrmantraut in Better Call Saul, or perhaps give one last shout-out to Giancarlo Esposito for his iconic performance as Gus Fring. If they wanted to give Andor the recognition it deserves, they could have nominated Stellan Skarsgård for his role as shrewd spymaster Luthen Rael. They could have even given one to Elijah Wood for his scene-stealing work as Walter on Yellowjackets. We may not be in the Golden Age of Television anymore, but there were undoubtedly options.

Instead, Emmy voters decided to be deeply unserious. All eight nominees for Supporting Actor in a Drama came from only two shows: four from Succession and four from The White Lotus. While it’s tempting to argue about the specifics (did we need Theo James and Will Sharpe? Would it have killed them to leave Nicholas Braun out?), the fact is that any combination of supporting actors from these two shows would indicate a fundamental imbalance, which can be seen when one takes a peek at the entire list of nominees. Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus completely dominate this year's Drama categories with 27, 24, and 23 nominations, respectively; no other drama hit double digits. Things are slightly more equal on the Comedy side, but Ted Lasso still racked up a whopping 21 nominations. And in a landscape saturated with limited series, it’s telling that only two (Beef and Dahmer) have a real chance of winning the major prize.

There's So Much Great TV Out There — And That's Part of the Problem

Shows have always been allowed multiple nominations within a single category, and there have been similarly dominant showings in past Emmy ceremonies: Roots and Angels in America both swamped their respective years, and there was one year when the nominees for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series were five different episodes of NYPD Blue. But this was before the age of Peak TV when the competition wasn’t quite as stiff as it is today. For instance, Mary-Louise Parker won her Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy for Angels in America over Julie Andrews in a Christmas-themed Eloise sequel. Surely a more competitive environment would result in a diverse range of nominees, right?

As it turns out, that’s not necessarily the case. In fact, the staggering array of options might contribute to the current disparity. The streaming boom has resulted in an absolute deluge of TV, which is overwhelming even if you aren’t professionally obligated to watch a sizable chunk of it. Furthermore, back in the day, you had to tune in at a certain time and date in order to watch a show; today, you can stream them at your leisure, even the shows with a weekly release model. On the surface, this makes things more convenient, but it also takes away any sense of urgency - and a lack of urgency leads to procrastination, which, coupled with a busy schedule, leads to filling out a ballot based on the five or six shows you count as your favorites.

On top of all that, the Television Academy made a change in 2017 that allowed voters to pick an unlimited number of nominees for the balloting process; previously, it was limited to ten, due to the fact that the votes were held with paper ballots rather than online. This meant that, instead of picking parts of their favorite show to highlight, voters could advocate for the entire FYC slate. Why choose between pushing for Yvonne Strahovski or Samira Wiley to join their Handmaid’s Tale co-star Ann Dowd in the Supporting Actress category when you could vote for all three without jeopardizing the rest of your ballot? And so we find ourselves where we are today.

A Best Ensemble Award Might Fix the Problem

It might seem a bit silly to put this much thought into what are ultimately frivolous award shows, especially when it’s likely to be significantly delayed by strikes. There’s no way to pick who “objectively” deserves to be nominated, and it’s entirely possible that the Television Academy diligently watched every screener and decided to nominate Nicholas Braun anyway. But the goal of the Emmys should be to celebrate television as a whole, not just the two or three most popular shows. The fans won’t complain, of course, but from the outside it just makes the voters seem like they don’t watch much TV - which shouldn’t be the impression you give off when you’re deciding the best of TV in a given year.

There are probably more pressing issues to consider for the future of the Emmys: the hopelessly blurred line between comedy and drama, for instance, or the soon-to-be-obsolete use of gendered acting categories. But another thing to consider is a Best Ensemble award: this way, they can award the entire cast of a particular show while freeing up the individual acting awards to more diverse performances. It’s imperfect — and may just end up as yet another award for a sweeping show to claim — but it’s as good a method as any to make voters spread the wealth.