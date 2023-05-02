In a recent interview with Variety, non-binary Yellowjackets performer Liv Hewson revealed they would be sitting out this year's Emmy ceremony by not submitting their work to any of the show's acting categories. The reason for this was simple: there was no space for non-binary performers at the Emmy Awards. "It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress,” Hewson explained to Variety. “It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys. It’s quite straightforward and not that loaded. I can’t submit myself for this because there’s no space for me.”

Hewson's comments reflect the problems associated with the long-standing tradition of having mainstream award shows divide up acting categories by binary gender. It's an issue that excludes non-binary performers from the ground up and one that Hewson is far from alone in highlighting. The Crown star Emma Corrin openly stated in 2022 that award shows need to begin using gender-neutral categories when it comes to recognizing performers. The comments from these actors are signals that the time has come. Whether it’s the Emmys, the Oscars, or any other entertainment award show, gendered acting categories need to become a thing of the past.

Why Do We Even Have Gendered Acting Categories?

In 1929, the first Academy Awards were held. While the ceremony was drastically different from what the modern incarnation of the ceremony looks like today, from the get-go, there were Best Actor and Best Actress categories that divided things up between two genders. The Oscars were created in large part just to prevent actors and other artists from unionizing. Needless to say, such a ceremony meant to maintain the status quo was not keen on subverting gender-based norms. Traditionalism ran through the veins of the Academy Awards, but it became a popular enough event to spawn similar entertainment award shows for other mediums of artistic expression. The Tony and Emmy Awards would begin by the end of the 1940s, while the Grammy Awards kicked off in 1959.

This history is important to recognize when talking about why gendered acting categories have existed for so long. For nearly 100 years, the Oscars and other early innovators in the American entertainment awards show sector have provided a template other ceremonies have followed to the letter, including the presence of gendered acting categories. The ubiquity of such binary approaches to recognizing acting talent is a byproduct of America’s history of erasing the very idea of gender identities existing beyond cis-male or cis-female. Non-binary individuals have existed all over the planet for centuries, but methods of erasing those lives and identities have, sadly, also been rampant, including in seemingly incidental details of major award shows.

The enduring presence of these categories is also chalked up to concerns from people that, without a strict Best Actress category around, a gender-neutral Best Lead Performer category would inevitably just be all about cis-men all the time. Sometimes, this concern manifests as a genuine worry over how an attempt to be more inclusive may end up reinforcing the current gender-based status quo. On the other hand, way too often, this grievance is aired in frustratingly misinformed ways that treat non-binary folks wanting respect and recognition as the problem.

Most notably, the 2022 edition of the Women Film Critics Circle Awards lambasted the Gotham Film Awards for removing its Best Actress category. Done to ensure that the Gotham Independent Spirit Awards would have gender-neutral acting categories, the Women Film Critics Circle dubbed this "the further erasing of women." Needless to say, creating a space where people of all genders can compete is not “erasing” women. Advancement for one marginalized gender is not an automatic deduction of rights for another. Such a response in the year 2022 demonstrates just how frustratingly controversial the very idea of creating more equality in award show spaces is.

Non-Gendered Acting Categories Shouldn't Cause Panic

Frankly, it’s outright ridiculous the biggest award shows haven’t abandoned gendered acting categories already. The Grammys got rid of many gender-based categories years ago, while smaller film-based award shows like the Gotham Independent Spirit Awards have also done away with Best Actor and Best Actress categories. So far, when it comes to these film-based events, doing so hasn't just opened the floodgates to cis-men dominating the awards landscape. The most recent incarnation of the Outstanding Lead Performance category at the Independent Spirit Awards featured ten nominees, seven of whom were women. Needless to say, people were shocked that making space for non-binary performers didn’t automatically erase cis-women. Shocked!

Meanwhile, and most importantly, going this route creates urgently needed space for non-binary performers to get recognized. While individuals with marginalized gender identities have always existed, their presence in pop culture has steadily increased in recent years. Even the upcoming Deadpool 3, a feature occupying an expansive franchise with more characters played by Harry Styles than openly non-binary characters, will feature Corrin as one of its main villains. These performers have always deserved room to be recognized for their accomplishments. Given that they’re showing up in more and more high-profile projects, though, the urgency behind incorporating gender-neutral acting categories has increased exponentially.

Plus, it’s not like major award shows haven’t taken measures in recent years to try and expand what kind of films and performances get recognized at the Oscars. Remember the Fan Favorite Movie boondoggle at the Academy Awards? Obviously, merging acting categories at major award ceremonies to create room for a greater array of artists in terms of gender identities is much more important than a short-lived category that got hijacked by Zack Snyder fans. However, the existence of something like the Fan Favorite Movie category shows that the Oscars, the oldest stalwart of these award shows, is capable of tweaking its format. If something that ludicrous could get on the air at the Oscars, then a much more reasonable adjustment to the Academy Awards formula like gender-neutral categories should be a no-brainer.

Of course, all these ceremonies, when weighing whether or not they should enact this alteration, are likely considering the “controversy” that would erupt over getting rid of the gendered acting categories. If a recent Bud Light ad campaign is any indication, certain people will still literally erupt with fury at any high-profile acknowledgment of trans identities existing. While Fox News and other outlets will undoubtedly spin the abandoning of gendered acting categories for a few days of news stories, it’s highly doubtful this development would adversely impact the viewership of the Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, or any other award show. For one thing, a large portion of the people watching these shows live are LGBTQIA+, and are thus more conscious of why this adjustment to acting categories needs to happen. For another, everything a ceremony as famous and globally watched as the Academy Awards does garner some level of discourse, often for very good reason. If you’re always going to be drumming up conversation, entertainment award shows might as well do so by creating more space for non-binary performers.

Really, though, historical precedent, industry trends, and the success of gender-neutral categories at events like the Independent Spirit Awards aren’t the most important factors to consider in this matter. Testimony from hard-working performers like Liv Hewson and Emma Corrin should be all it takes to get award shows to reconsider how they recognize actors. The voices from impacted marginalized artists is all that matters here. If actors delivering such acclaimed work feel “there’s no space" for them, that’s a drastic problem. It’s time for events like the Academy or Emmy Awards to make that space by eschewing gendered acting categories immediately.