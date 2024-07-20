The Emmys have finally announced what television fans can expect to see from their 2024 ceremony, including a very healthy variety of reality shows. Twenty different programs are running across numerous categories in the reality television section of the 2024 Emmys. Whether your specific tastes include riveting competition programs, long-running game shows, shocking workplace dramas, and so on, there is undoubtedly something for everyone to enjoy on the lists this season.

The reality section of the 2024 Emmys is organized into four separate categories. The categories include Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Reality Competition Program, and Outstanding Game Show. Want to get a taste of what all these shows offer before a select few of them take home these prestigious awards? Read below to find out where they are available to watch and stream.

2024 Emmy Nominees for Outstanding Structure Reality Program

'Antiques Roadshow' (1979-)

For almost 50 years, Antiques Roadshow has been appraising valuable antiques and educating their owners and the public. It's a simple and effective format that hasn't really changed in its 45 years on the air, nor does it need to. While most episodes might have items that are either fake or have little value, the experience of someone walking home with a massively valuable item is always worth the watch.

'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (2006-)

When you see Guy Fieri roll up in his fancy car, you know you're in an episode of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Rather than focusing on elaborate recipes or fancy eateries, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives shines a light on the passionate places you would find whilst exploring the countryside. His long odyssey across America has shown Fieri beautiful locations, passionate chefs, and above all else, some excellent food.

'Love Is Blind' (2020-)

One of the most popular dating shows on television right now, Love Is Blind, has proven itself to be the crowned jewel in Netflix's reality crown. As the title implies, several single individuals are placed in a massive complex where they're separated into private rooms. From there, they will have several one-on-one conversations with potential matches and need to decide whether the spark of a romantic relationship is forming without knowing what their future partner looks like.

'Queer Eye' (2018-)

Still sticking with Netflix, the streamer's reboot of Queer Eye has also proven itself a bit hit for the network. Widely praised for delivering positive queer representation, the show follows five individuals as they live their best possible lives in Atlanta. Their infectious chemistry and lovable adventures are exactly why the show has lasted as long as it has.

'Shark Tank' (2009-)

Since 2009, Shark Tank has been allowing aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their products and businesses on a national stage. Featuring tough-as-nails millionaires like Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Barbara Corcoran, the show is the ultimate test of whether a business will make it or break it. Though Cuban may be saying goodbye to the show, the series will likely find someone else to fill the legendary shark's place.

2024 Emmy Nominees for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

'Below Deck Down Under' (2022-)

Charter yachts are lavish and expensive vessels, and a big reason is the number of people it takes to run one of them. That's what Below Deck explores, by following the dedicated crew members that literally keep these multi-million dollar ships afloat. The popular spin-off, Below Deck Down Under, does the same for those setting sail in the oceans near Australia.

'Love on the Spectrum' (2022-)

Finding love is a difficult affair for anyone, and Love on the Spectrum explores a kind of romance that is often overlooked. The show focuses exclusively on those who are on the autism spectrum and want a chance at finding love. While not every romance is a success, the ones that are made for some of the most heartwarming moments on reality television.

'RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked' (2009-)

We'll talk more about RuPaul's Drag Race later in the article, but RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked offers even more insight into the long-running franchise. The spin-off show lifts the curtain on the drag competition show, revealing details and secrets that might not have been apparent in the main series. Apart from all the lights and the cameras, there's even more action and drama when the stars and contestants are off the stage.

'Vanderpump Rules' (2013-)

Arguably the "realest" of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump became so popular that she got not one but two spin-off shows. The first and most popular is Vanderpump Rules, which showcases the daily operations of Vanderpump's successful restaurant operation. As you might expect from a Real Housewives spin-off, there is plenty of drama that ensues.

'Welcome to Wrexham' (2022-)

When Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds decided to purchase an English soccer club, they became the immediate subjects of doubt in the sports world. Little did they know that the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator and the Deadpool star would be ushering in a true underdog story. It's an underdog story that is chronicled with a lot of laughs and a lot of heart in Welcome to Wrexham.

2024 Nominees for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

'RuPaul's Drag Race' (2009-)

Easily MTV's most popular show is RuPaul's Drag Race, which has been going strong since 2009. The hit series showcases legendary drag queen RuPaul's quest to find the next big thing. Here, contestants will go head-to-head both on and off the runway to see who is most worthy of coming out on top.

'The Amazing Race' (2001-)

Jerry Bruckheimer's The Amazing Race has been trotting the globe for several decades. Here, teams of contestants are tasked with literally racing around the world, embracing diverse cultures while they do. The winners of this incredible journey will walk away with the incredible cash prize of one million dollars.

