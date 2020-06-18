Here’s Why This Year’s Emmys Will Have 8 Nominees Each for Best Drama and Comedy Series

When the Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are announced next month, brace yourself for categories bursting at the seams. Emmy submissions are up 15% versus last season, so the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has decided to tie the number of nominees per category to the number of submissions per category. That means, since there have been over 280 submissions for Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series, there will be eight nominees for each of those categories.

Indeed, the breakdown is as follows (per THR) for how the Emmys figure out how many nominees there should be for each category:

1-19 submissions: A sliding scale between zero to 4 nominations

20-80 submissions: 5 nominations

81-160 submissions: 6 nominations

161-240 submissions: 7 nominations

240 submissions: 8 nominations

It’s true that the number of original TV programs has just been increasing year after year, which makes deciding who wins at the Emmys harder and harder. Last year, Game of Thrones reigned supreme in the Best Drama Series category for its final season, but with Thrones over the path is paved for a new winner this year. Many are predicting a big year for HBO’s Succession (which is great), but could Better Call Saul finally have its day? And there will likely also be a highly competitive battle in the Limited Series category where critically acclaimed shows like Watchmen, The Great, and Normal People will be going head-to-head.

As long as Watchmen’s Regina King rightly wins Best Actress and Normal People’s Paul Mescal wins Best Actor I’ll be happy. But then again Nicholas Hoult is so good in The Great, and Daisy Edgar-Jones is mesmerizing in Normal People. Ah! There’s simply too much good TV.

As we head into Emmys season, check out our list of the best TV shows of 2020 so far.