If there's one thing that's certain, it's that Disney loves a tear-jerker. Whether it's to impart a lesson to the kiddies or give some depth to the story for the adults in the audience, there is no shortage of emotion within the Disney canon.

With movies aimed at children, it isn't easy to throw in dark and emotionally complex themes, but Disney has always managed to pull it off. From the early days of Snow White running for her life through the forest to the modern-day Frozen where Elsa and Anna's sisterly love is the only thing that can save the day, there's no denying the reverence of these classic films and the impact they are able to have on the viewers.

Encanto (2021)

This film is an emotional roller coaster from start to finish. Encanto follows Mirabel, an ungifted daughter in a gifted family, as she tries to stop her magical family home from crumbling.

The roots of family trauma run deep within the soil of this film, creating the central conflict between the characters in the story. The relationship between Mirabel and her Abuela is particularly effective, with their conflicting values and beliefs pushing them apart as Abuela blames Mirabel for the destruction of the house – a problem she is trying to solve. Mix in a missing sibling (who we don’t talk about), a dead husband, and some insecure sisters, and you’ve got yourself a cry fest.

Bambi (1942)

One of the original Disney tear-jerkers, Bambi follows a baby deer’s journey through life as he grows up – and, in the process, loses his mother to a hunter. Visceral emotion is evoked in this coming-of-age tale, with a plot that runs adjacent to nature.

The life of the fawn, Bambi, is displayed from childhood to adulthood, with all the trials and tribulations that come with growing up in the forest. Whenever the hunter appears on-screen, it throws the whimsical feeling of the film off-kilter and fills it with dread which culminates in the death of Bambi’s mama. From this trauma, Bambi learns to protect himself and, eventually, his mate, and the audience learns what it feels like to cry over an animated deer.

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King is among the elite iconic films in the Disney canon, spurring two film sequels, a series, and the highest-grossing Broadway musical of all time. The plot is an animated retelling of Hamlet, with a story of betrayal and allegiance ad ascendance to the throne (or, in this case, rock).

Similar to Bambi, this one hits right in the spot that makes you want to call your parents and tell them that you love them. Not only does it have the upsetting, iconic death of Mufasa and subsequent chasing away of Simba, but The Lion King is the kind of movie that evokes tears of all kinds. Whether you’re crying because you’re sad, or you’re happy, or you’re proud, the flow is constant.

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Disney has a penchant for creating rocky home lives for their protagonists, and Big Hero 6 is no exception. Already being raised by an aunt, Hiro also loses his brother, Tadashi, in the first act of the film and has trouble processing his grief until he accidentally activates Tadashi’s science project Baymax, the nurse robot.

Unlike most Disney movies, in most of which someone dies, this one centers its main conflict on how grief manifests within us and affects our lives. Hiro bonds with his brother’s friends and classmates in his quest to stop the Kabuki mask villain and get his microbots back, and programs Baymax to learn martial arts, rather than actually using him to help process his emotions. This culminates in a failed plot of revenge and deep emotional catharsis as Hiro finally grieves the loss of his brother, and the audience does so right alongside him.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Set in Paris in 1482, The Hunchback of Notre Dame is remarkably different from any other Disney movie. It is dark, deep, and sexually charged, and honestly would be a perfect movie if not for the unmentionable side characters.

What part of this movie isn’t emotional, honestly? The main plot is about an outcast with a physical disability that has to hide in a bell tower from a world that only wants to hurt him – and hurt him it does. The roller coaster of emotions rides hard and fast in Hunchback, taking the audience everywhere from anger to disgust to sadness to joy to desperation and back again. It’s quite the journey.

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

The combination of an alien koala dog and a broken family in Hawaii? An instant classic, and emotionally devastating. Nani and Lilo’s relationship is both extremely heart-warming and relatable, displaying the frustrations of sisterhood and the deep bond that comes from their trauma.

While most Disney movies involve some kind of familial trauma, Lilo & Stitch leans into the theme hard. Despite beginning as a rabid experiment full of rage, Stitch’s journey shows him learning how to love and yearn for a family of his own. Meanwhile, Nani is struggling to keep custody of her little sister Lilo, with constant visits from a social worker and support from no one except her friend and eventual love interest David. It all comes to a head when Lilo is taken, and Stitch cast out of the family, resulting in a third-act battle to get the family back together, and many, many tears from the audience.

Moana (2016)

Moana is a story about a young woman defying expectations and taking control of her life’s journey, after being called to the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti. Her parents don’t let her near the water, but after discovering her people were descended from voyagers, she steals a boat and finds Maui to help her journey across the seas.

While this movie is very much an adventure, it is steeped in emotion from start to finish. Moana’s drive comes from her wavering sense of self and inner conflict, which is a conflict she also recognizes in the villain Te Ka. It is only when she confronts her own demons and accepts her identity that she is able to do the same for Te Ka, who is actually Te Fiti, in a stunning show of trust and faith that is sure to leave any viewers welling up.

