More than any other element of a film, music sets the emotional tone. It can emphasize or undercut what the characters are feeling, or reveal nuances that the script only hints at. Often, the soundtrack can mean the difference between a mediocre scene and a masterful one. With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which musical sequences are the most emotional of all.

There are plenty of contenders: the opening of Up, Jennifer Jason Leigh's eerie rendition of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" in Anomalisa, pretty much any scene scored by Hans Zimmer. The Redditors came up with some solid picks. The directors of these movies utilize music in different views, but they certainly know how to play on the viewer's heartstrings.

This article contains spoilers for the films discussed.

10 'Toy Story 2' (1999)

All the Toy Story movies have stellar soundtracks by singer/composer Randy Newman. Several Redditors singled out Nemwan's original song "When She Loved Me", performed by Sarah McLachlan, as a highlight of the second film. "Oh wow, that's a good one. Absolutely devastating," said Redditor 8nate.

Toy cowgirl Jessie sings it while reflecting on her previous owner, who grew tired of her. It's a heartbreaking song about abandonment, making for one of the saddest scenes in any Pixar movie. The sequence rightly received rave reviews.

9 'Up' (2009)

Another Pixar tearjerker, Up follows Carl Fredricksen (voiced by Ed Asner), a 78-year-old widower who embarks on a whimsical journey to fulfill his lifelong dream. After receiving an eviction notice, Carl decides to fly his house away using helium balloons, turning it into a makeshift airship. Unbeknownst to him, a young Wilderness Explorer named Russell (Jordan Nagai) accidentally becomes a stowaway on his flying abode.

The opening sequence is famously devastating, in large part due to the moving music by composer Michael Giacchino. "[That scene had] grown men pretending there's something in their eye. It only takes hearing the theme to get me right back there every time," said user Cheap-Explorer76.

8 'Children of Men' (2006)

Alfonso Cuarón's dystopian thriller about a future where humanity has become infertile is easily one of his finest films. Clive Owen stars as Theo Faron, a disillusioned bureaucrat who is enlisted by the resistance to transport a young refugee named Kee (Clare-Hope Ashitey), who is miraculously pregnant.

The soundtrack is killer throughout, blending classical music with rock and electronica by artists like King Crimson and Aphex Twin. The most striking scene musically is the death of Jasper (Michael Caine) and his wife Janice (Philippa Urquhart), set to Franco Battiato's cover of "Ruby Tuesday" by The Rolling Stones. "I was recently married when I saw this film and that sequence [...] wife left me in shambles," said Redditor pop_POP.

7 'Les Misérables' (2012)

Tom Hooper directed this screen adaptation of the classic musical. Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) is a former prisoner in 19th-century France who seeks redemption and a chance at a new life. He takes on a new identity, becoming a successful factory owner and mayor, but his past catches up with him when he crosses paths with Inspector Javert (Russell Crowe), a relentless police officer determined to bring him to justice.

"Fantine’s (Anne Hathway) return at the end and Valjean’s death was what did it for me," said Redditor NoraGrooGroo. "Valjean's Death is pitch-perfect. The way the song continues and you can't hear the audio of Cosette (Amanda Seyfried) screaming has a wonderfully otherworldly quality," replied user Afalstein.

6 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

The Wizard of Oz might be the most timeless musical of all. The story of Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) being whisked away to the magical land of Oz has enchanted generations of viewers. It's jam-packed with terrific musical sequences: "Ding-Dong! The Witch is Dead", "Follow the Yellow Brick Road", "We're Off to See the Wizard". The list goes on. One song towers above them all, however.

"Somewhere Over the Rainbow” is sung by Judy Garland in the first five minutes of the film, and when it was over I noticed tears streaming down my face. I hadn’t seen the film in some time, and I totally forgot how beautiful Garland’s voice is," said user Ill-Assistance6711. "Her voice is surreal," added Redditor Shot_Roof_4331.

5 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

User Chen_Geller's pick for the most emotional musical sequence in cinema was "The "Edge of Night" aria in The Return of the King." The hobbit Pippin (Billy Boyd) sings this song to Denethor (John Noble), steward of Gondor, while his son Faramir (David Wenham) leads an assault on a city held by the Orcs.

It's simple and haunting, with a gorgeous melody and lyrics drawn from a poem written by J.R.R. Tolkien. While Pippin sings, we see a montage of the soldiers in combat, foreshadowing the much larger battle that is to come. "That song is f---ing perfect for that scene," replied Redditor Dragonborn83196.

4 'Moulin Rouge!' (2001)

The centerpiece of Moulin Rouge! is the medley of love songs sung by Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. They include some of the most iconic numbers the genre has to offer: Phil Collins' "One More Night", Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" and "All You Need Is Love" by The Beatles.

"I love that film. It’s Baz Luhrman’s masterpiece. There are a lot of great musical sequences in that film, but [that scene] is my favorite," said Redditor toofarbyfar. "There's something pretty special about the "Love" montage," agreed user Ill-Assistance6711.

3 'Arrival' (2016)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Composer Max Richter's track "On the Nature of Daylight" has appeared extensively in movies and TV, in everything from The Handmaid's Tale to the documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi. However, no one has utilized it better than Denis Villeneuve in Arrival.

The song plays during both the opening and closing scenes, to devastating effect. "God damn. I cried right there in the theater," said Redditor Tato7x. User Hanguarde pointed out that the song is "also [used in] Shutter Island and The Last of Us, though not as impactful."

2 'The Greatest Showman' (2017)

The Greatest Showman is a musical inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum, founder of the Barnum & Bailey Circus. Fueled by his belief in the extraordinary, Barnum (Hugh Jackman) assembles a troupe of unique and fascinating individuals. However, as the circus becomes a sensation, Barnum realizes that success poses its own challenges

"There are several sequences of big groups of people coming together to sing and dance that I thought were very effecting, [especially] "This Is Me". It was just so emotional from beginning to end. I bawled through the whole thing. After that, even when I watch the movie clips I couldn’t stop tearing up," said user javalorum.

1 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Set in 1930s Austria against the looming Nazi threat, The Sound of Music centers on Maria (Julie Andrews), who becomes governess for the Von Trapp family and finds herself falling for the father, Captain Georg Von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). Songs like "Do-Re-Mi", "My Favorite Things", "Sixteen Going On Seventeen" and the title track became immediate cultural touchstones and remain standard musical numbers.

User rostamcountry's favorite part is "when the kids are singing [the song "Edelweiss"] for the Baroness, and the Captain hears it and joins them." The song, which refers to a white flower found in the Alps, is Von Trapp's poignant farewell to his homeland. ""Edelweiss" is pretty epic in its simplicity and impact," agreed jakebbt.

