As mental health and illnesses are slowly becoming less of a taboo, more movies have focused on psychology. Spanning across multiple genres — from the usual psychological dramas to horror or science-fiction — films that traverse through the experience in a psychiatric hospital are impactful and emotionally driven. These films are also a deeper critique of how society views and treats those struggling and a reassurance that things can get better with help.

Such films tend to focus on characters confined in a space where they are subject to new power dynamics, authoritarian rules, and adjustments to their headspace. While these films may or may not accurately portray the experiences of those institutionalized across multiple genres, they engage viewers with complex characterization heightened by thriller-style tension.

1 'Girl, Interrupted' (1999)

Based on Susanna Kaysen’s memoir that details her experience in a psychiatric hospital following her diagnosis of borderline personality disorder, Girl, Interrupted delves into the resistance of help and idealizations of characters who refuse to accept their mental state is problematic. While the entirety of the film focuses on Susanna’s (Winona Ryder) experience of believing her suicide attempt was anything but, the antagonist, Lisa (Angelina Jolie), is a charismatic sociopath who has spent most of her life in and out of the hospital, leading many of the other women astray in their path to healing.

Girl, Interrupted has many lessons about mental health: that "sane" people can be misdiagnosed purely due to not conforming; that being around other like-minded people can have detrimental effects on the psyche; and that women’s mental illnesses are often at the sake of not fitting into the world of men. It’s a film that is honest and entertaining and leaves the power of judgment in the viewer’s hands.

2 'I'm A Cyborg, But That's OK' (2006)

One of the most prominent filmmakers in South Korea who brought the world Snowpiercer, The Handmaiden, and The Vengeance Trilogy, Park Chan-wook is famous for his dark tone and sense of humor. His romantic comedy, I’m A Cyborg, But That’s OK, toes the line between exploring the mindset of psychiatric patients and finding humor in some of the scenarios they find themselves in.

The film’s protagonist, Young-goon (Im Soo-jung), is institutionalized after she lives out her beliefs that she is a cyborg, spending her days licking batteries instead of eating and attempting to electrocute herself as a way of "recharging." Inside the hospital, Ill-soon (Rain) — institutionalized for being an anti-social kleptomaniac — becomes enamored with Young-goon and indulges in her fantasies as they grow closer. I’m A Cyborg, But That’s OK presents the idea that patients with mental illness need to be engaged with rather than ignored, reaffirming the idea that they don’t need to be "fixed" and their eccentricities.

3 'Manic' (2001)

A lesser-known film about psychiatric hospitals, Jordan Melamed’s Manic is not a movie to overlook. Instead, it should be celebrated for its raw attempts to showcase teen despair and the connections that can help them through tough times. With a focus on the importance of group therapy, Manic is led by the newly institutionalized Lyle (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who joins the withdrawn Kenny (Cody Lightning), Chad (Michael Bacall), Tracey (Zoey Deschanel), Sara (Sara Rivas), and Michael (Elden Henson) through therapy guided by Dr. David Monroe (Don Cheadle).

Shot via hand-held cameras, Manic appears in a documentary-action style, where the viewers are forced along the journey as though happening right in front of their eyes, heightening the dramatic tension throughout. Manic is much like Girl, Interrupted, only through the perspective of much younger (and less wise) characters.

4 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

The hallmark of films that popularized the idea of institutionalization to the cinematographic world, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, based on the novel of the same name by Ken Kesey, is a must-watch for those who wish to take a journey with its characters. In attempts to escape his time on a work farm for statutory rape, Randle McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) pretends to be insane to be admitted into a mental institution, where he inspires characters under the care of Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher) to embrace their sense of authority over themselves through rebellion.

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest explores issues within facilities that can drastically affect the patient’s outcomes. Although lobotomies are no longer a norm as a psychiatric treatment, they were when the film was set, and it questions the ethics behind its use. The film also questions the extent to which patients have control over their healing and treatment of the psychiatric staff. While its depiction of mental illness as a choice is problematic, its core argument about coercion and restraint is one to take notice of.

5 'It's Kind of a Funny Story' (2010)

A beautiful coming-of-age film, It’s Kind of a Funny Story is a walk through the life of a mentally-ill person who finds a purpose through his journey being institutionalized: a hearty story that differs from the darker nuances of mental illness and psychiatric help. The comedy-drama is based on the novel of the same name by Ned Vizzini, which sees Craig (Keir Gilchrist), a suicidal 16-year-old, actively seek help for his depression.

Through friendships with characters, including the soon-to-be-released Bobby (Zach Galifianakis), and sweet Noelle (Emma Roberts), Craig understands the value of surrounding himself with supportive and loving people. It’s Kind of a Funny Story presents a short stay in a mental institution (five days, to be exact) as a rejuvenating process where a tentative main character decompresses with the wise nature of adults to realize his true feelings towards his future, rather than what is expected of him.

6 'Shutter Island' (2010)

You can expect nothing less than brilliance in Martin Scorsese’s films, and his neo-noir psychological thriller Shutter Island encapsulates the forefront of psychological distress and alienation within. Set in the Ashecliffe Hospital for the Clinically Insane on the remote Shutter Island, the film is guided by ex-army soldier Teddy (Leonardo DiCaprio) as he investigates the disappearance of patient Rachel (Patricia Clarkson), who drowned her three children.

During his work, Teddy is overcome by migraines that stem from his involvement in the liberation of Dachau in World War II, as well as the grief of losing his wife to arsonist Andrew (Elias Koteas), whom Teddy believes is on the island. Alternative realities blossom in the film to capture the spiraling of a mental state, an ominous approach that gives viewers a first-hand account of the process. While Shutter Island is a detective narrative on the surface, below radiates a sense that reality is chipping away slowly, where the audience becomes more aware of the secrets Ashecliffe Hospital is withholding until the very end.

7 'Man Facing Southeast' (1986)

For those who love to venture into foreign films, the Argentinian sci-fi drama Man Facing Southeast, directed by Eliseo Subiela, is well worth a watch. Dr. Denis (Lorenzo Quinteros) finds an extra, unaccounted-for patient sitting in the chapel playing the organ at a psychiatric hospital in Buenos Aires. The individual introduces himself as Rantés (Hugo Soto) — a man who is an extraterrestrial projection from light-years away with a psychokinetic gift.

Patients and doctors become enamored with Rantés, who can gather kindness and respect for all he meets, although he frequently finds trouble during his many outings away from the hospital. Man Facing Southeast is one of the more eccentric films to watch set in a psychiatric hospital, and yet, works to enlighten viewers about the sadder sides of humanity. Claiming to visit Earth to understand why humans hurt each other, Rantés symbolizes a deity-like figure that brings joy and harmony to those around him, showing that a little bit of compassion can go a long way. A critique of humanity’s inhumane mechanisms, Man Facing Southeast is an odd but thought-provoking film.

8 'Angels of the Universe' (2000)

Angels of the Universe is an Icelandic film directed by Friðrik Þór Friðriksson that won many awards across Europe for its excellent casting choices and overall entertainment value. The film centers around Páll (Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson) and his downward spiral after his girlfriend leaves him, causing a depressed state that sends him to a mental hospital. Dubbed the Icelandic version of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, the mood constantly switches between somber and playful, particularly with the association of fellow patients Óli (Baltasar Kormákur), Viktor (Björn Jörundur Friðbjörnsson), and Pétur (Hilmir Snaer Gunnison).

As Páll leans deeper into his schizophrenia, the film presents a sense of intimacy into the life of someone with mental illness Angels of the Universe presents a sad reality in which those seeking help are sent away for the convenience of those around them. Angels of the Universe presents a beautiful opportunity where comedy and tragedy are equally paramount.

9 'Short Term 12' (2013)

While not technically set in a psychiatric hospital, Short Term 12 encapsulates the same approaches in establishing a group home for troubled teenagers experiencing mental illness. An independent drama, Short Term 12 was adapted from a short film of the same name, written by the same author Destin Daniel Cretton, who based the idea on his own experiences working in a youth facility.

Brie Larson stars in her first lead role as Grace, a leader of the youth facility who is coming to terms with her pregnancy with partner and co-worker Mason (John Gallagher Jr.). Just as emotionally unavailable as her patients, Grace connects with two youths — Marcus (Lakeith Stanfield) and Jayden (Kaitlyn Dever). Short Term 12 is a natural and empathetic approach to portraying neglected youths who become embroiled in their struggles while showing that sometimes those who help need help too.

10 'Unsane' (2018)

A psychological horror film shot entirely on an iPhone 7 Plus, Unsane has tested the waters for breaking away from set conventions, directed by Stephen Soderbergh. The film follows Sawyer (Claire Foy) — a young woman who fears for her life after her experience of being stalked, causing her to have a mental breakdown and be tricked into being locked away in a psychiatric hospital for eight days through a long-standing insurance scheme run by her councilor.

Upon seeing her stalker (Joshua Leonard) pose as a staff member, Sawyer becomes more anxious; with only her friend and fellow patient Nate (Jay Pharoah) believing her fears. Unsane is an intense critique of the phenomenon of pointing out women’s anxiousness as simple hysteria instead of looking at the deeper issue; the paradox of sanity becomes more clear in the film, especially with the idea of institutionalized corruption for the sake of monetary gain.

