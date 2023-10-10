The global video streaming industry is estimated to grow at over 20% CAGR by 2030. This means more and more content is being created every second. And even still, it would take ages to consume all the content available on the internet right now. While it may be impossible to watch everything, short films seem like a pretty good place to start.

With a brief runtime yet truly engaging plots, short films can be a cinematic experience to remember. These films, while scarce in their runtime, often capture such deep emotion that most movies fail to achieve in just 30 minutes or less.

10 ‘Purl’ (2018)

Purl, the titular character, is a spunky pink ball of yarn starting her new job at B.R.O. Capital, a company dominated by macho white-collar workers. As Purl struggles to navigate the office hierarchy and faces discrimination due to her uniqueness, she quickly realizes that conformity comes at the price of losing her identity.

RELATED: Shortest Films in the IMDb Top 250, Ranked From Brief to Briefest

Directed by Kristen Lester, this Pixar creation delves into themes of inclusivity, diversity, and the challenge of fitting into a male-dominated workplace. Throughout the film, Purl experiences self-doubt, frustration, and even heartbreak. However, her resilience takes the win when she learns the importance of staying true to herself.

9 ‘Coin Operated’ (2017)

An award-winning short film, Coin Operated is a glorious movie that spans over 70 years. A young kid carrying a spaceship toy dreams of space exploration. When he discovers a rocket outside a local arcade, he spends his last coin on it, only to realize it is a short mechanical bull-like ride. Saving over the years, he finally earns enough to overload the machine, and the young kid, now an old man, finally achieves his dream.

Directed by Nicholas Arioli, Coin Operated captures the power of dreams and reminds us all to never stop dreaming and believing in our own potential for extraordinary adventures.

8 ‘Float’ (2019)

In a charming suburban neighborhood, a father discovers his son's unique ability to float mid-air. Thrilled, he takes his son out for an adventure, only to realize the world is judgmental of his son's talents and not ready to accept him. Faced with the fear of judgment and rejection, the father must make a difficult decision - to hide his son's ability or embrace it, regardless of the consequences.

Float explores the themes of acceptance, the struggles of societal conformity versus individuality, and the lengths a parent will go to protect their child's happiness.

7 ‘The Present’ (2014)

Like any teenager his age, Jake wants to stay home and spend all his free time playing video games. But things are about to change when his mother brings a surprise gift: a puppy. At first, Jake is less than thrilled, but as he reluctantly begins to bond with the energetic and playful pup, he discovers a newfound joy and connection to the present moment.

Through their adventures together, Jake learns valuable lessons about friendship, love, and the importance of living in the here and now. Through the bond formed between Jake and the disabled puppy, The Present conveys a powerful message about embracing life's unexpected gifts.

6 Control Bear’ (2013)

A Miyazaki-inspired film, Control Bear takes viewers on a short adventure as a little girl sees a moving bear in a shop window. Immediately, she gets transported to a world full to the brim with living teddy bears. Here, she embarks on a whimsical adventure before returning to her mother, where time stood still while she ventured into the fantastical world.

While not veritably creative, the film serves as a thoughtful exploration of the human psyche while capturing the essence of childhood wonder and escapism as it seamlessly intertwines themes of fantasy and reality.

5 ‘Bao’ (2018)

Bao follows an aging Chinese-Canadian mother who experiences empty-nest syndrome when her adult son moves out of their family home. In her loneliness, she finds comfort in an anthropomorphic mysterious dumpling. This adorable little dumpling becomes her surrogate child, bringing both joy and purpose into her life. However, as the dumpling grows older, their relationship starts becoming strenuous, especially as they learn to navigate cultural differences and the challenges of letting go.

A bittersweet tale of the complexities of motherhood, identity, and the universal desire for love and connection, Bao keeps viewers captivated throughout its runtime.

4 ‘Paperman’ (2012)

Paperman is an animated short that tells the story of a corporate worker on his way to his mundane job. One day, he crosses paths with a beautiful woman and immediately falls in love with her. But their meeting is cut short when she boards the subway, and he's left standing alone at the station.

Imagine his surprise when he sees the woman in the window across his office. Equipped with nothing but a huge stack of papers, he makes it his mission to get her attention using paper planes. Following the tale of two star-crossed lovers, Paperman is an emotional short film for the next time someone tells you love is a myth.

3 ‘Blue Umbrella’ (2013)

Among a sea of black, mundane umbrellas, a blue umbrella, accompanied by his owner, enjoys the shower. He comes across a red umbrella, and they share nervous glances as they feel themselves falling in love. But when their owners' paths diverge, can they reunite in time?

With anthropomorphic objects rejoicing and celebrating falling in love, Blue Umbrella promises to be a heartfelt watch. Released alongside Monsters University, the movie explores chance encounters, love at first sight, and how love can transcend all barriers.

2 ‘Here’s the Plan’ (2017)

Doug and Kat, a dog and a cat, are a happily married couple with a plan: to open their own bakery and "to keep on loving each other a lot, forever." In their little house, they end up breaking their only oven, which is when Kat suggests a new plan: they work hard till they earn enough to pay for the damages. But as their jobs take over their lives, will this couple survive the test of time?

A heartwarming story of the marriage in trouble trope, Here's The Plan proves that challenges and conflicts are a part of relationships, not their ends.

1 ‘Lava’ (2014)

Spanning over a million years, Lava is the story of a lonely volcano on a tropical island in the Pacific Ocean who finds himself alone on an island full of wildlife creatures living joyfully with their partners. Every day, he sings a song calling out to his true soulmate, but as the years pass, he vents his lava and keeps sinking.

On the day he completely drowns, the love of his life appears looking for him, but can he save himself in time to find his happily ever after? A beautiful tale of perseverance in the face of adversity, Lava proves that true love can outlive the almighty time.

NEXT: Essential Short Films Every Film Buff Needs to Watch