English writer Horace Walpole once said: "This world is a comedy to those who think, a tragedy to those who feel." But no one goes through life in a state that's either 100% intellectual or 100% emotional. Approaches to life will vary from person to person, but it's a safe bet to assume people will lie in the middle. Just as thinking versus feeling isn't a black-and-white thing, so too is the fluctuating state between happiness and sadness... or to tie it back to Walpole: comedy and tragedy.

He never got to see a movie in his lifetime (a big downside of living in the 1700s), but maybe he would have found the following movies interesting. All are quite heavy, with many of them even having tragic elements. However, within the doom, gloom, and sadness, these movies also have elements of comedy, definable in some instances as comedic relief. They're sad movies with small amounts of humor that keep them from being too oppressively miserable, and are worth watching for all those who appreciate the world being something between comedy and tragedy.

1 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

For anyone looking to be constantly stressed out for 136 minutes, Uncut Gems is where it's at. It throws viewers into the chaotic life of Howard Ratner, a part-time jeweler and full-time hustler who doesn't know when to call it quits, and finds his life spiraling out of control as he continues to pursue a big score that never seems to come.

It's a grim crime/thriller, and certainly not as outwardly comedic as most movies starring Adam Sandler. However, there is a good deal of pitch-black comedy to be found, thanks to some eccentric side characters and the crazed energy of Sandler's pitch-perfect performance. Some twists of fate in the plot can be strangely funny, in a crime comedy sort of way, while others are brutal, sad, and anything but funny.

2 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001)

Most movies by Wes Anderson toe a line between quirky comedy and heartbreaking drama. Few do so as effectively as The Royal Tenenbaums, which was one of Anderson's first movies, and centers on a father trying to reconnect with his eccentric family after many years of being estranged.

The characters sometimes feel like they're living in a different (almost fantastical) and stylized reality, but at the same time, some of the drama they deal with can feel brutally relatable and sad. It's a textbook example of a tragicomedy, with its intensely heavy themes balanced out by its good-natured sense of humor and occasional whimsy.

3 'The Irishman' (2019)

For most of its gargantuan 3.5-hour runtime, The Irishman is a very sad film. It begins with an elderly hitman looking back on his life and the things he did for money, finding himself alone in the last years of his life and full of regret... particularly when it comes to his guilt for allegedly causing the disappearance of famed union leader Jimmy Hoffa.

But among all the loneliness, violence, death, and regret, the film does find time for brief moments of levity. Al Pacino as Hoffa gives an explosive performance, and his frequent clashes with Stephen Graham's Tony Pro are frequently hilarious. There's also a long conversation about fish stinking up a cramped car, and a few other moments of dark comedy here and there. It's certainly not a comedy, but the funny moments sprinkled throughout stop it from being 100% depressing all the time.

4 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

In classic Stanley Kubrick fashion, the film he made that's most identifiable as a comedy might also be his most pessimistic. That film is Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, and it's essentially a comedy about the lead-up to the end of the world, with a misunderstanding during the height of the Cold War having disastrous consequences for all involved.

A movie that contained no comedy and centered around the world ending could be powerful, but it would be much more difficult to watch. Dr. Strangelove is still ultimately a downer, but it gets plenty of comedy out of its take on the end of the world, which is equal parts bitingly satirical and broadly silly. Few movies this downbeat have ever managed to be as consistently funny.

5 'Shin Godzilla' (2016)

Hearkening back to the series' roots, Shin Godzilla is a fairly serious take on the classic titular monster. It works as an unusual disaster movie while also providing plenty of monster movie thrills, and presents Godzilla as a tortured force of nature; not necessarily malicious, but incredibly destructive and dangerous nonetheless.

For as serious as the threat is, it's not entirely a horror movie, given it also manages to inject a satirical edge into the proceedings. On the ground, the government's response to Godzilla is continually tripped up by red tape and illogical bureaucratic rules, with the film's criticisms of how authorities respond to disasters leading to some pitch-black satirical comedy.

6 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

The Banshees of Inisherin is, on the surface, a surprisingly simple film. Its plot involves two friends who live on a small island off the coast of Ireland. One day, one of them decides he no longer wants to talk to the other. From there, things descend into chaos, with life changing for everyone on the island because of the dramatic (and abrupt) fallout between friends.

It has a relentlessly bleak setting and is a film that offers little hope for its characters. The feud seems petty, yet the consequences that come about from it end up being devastating. At least there's some humorous dialogue and banter, especially early on, though the film does end up becoming a real downer as it passes the halfway point.

7 'Parasite' (2019)

A thrilling and unpredictable mash-up of genres, Parasite is a movie that more than lives up to the hype surrounding it. It focuses on two families: one is working class and struggling with life, and the other's incredibly wealthy and fortunate enough to live in a lavish mansion. The first family slowly indoctrinates themselves into the lives of the second family, with expected results quickly giving way to very unexpected developments.

The gripping narrative and unpredictable tonal shifts have ensured Parasite's legacy as one of the best South Korean films of all time. Much of it is darkly funny, but the mood can turn without warning, leading to many shocking moments that will stick with you long after the end credits have finished rolling.

8 'Mary and Max' (2009)

One of many films that shows animation isn't only for kids, Mary and Max is a somber movie that cycles between funny and tragic. It's about two unlikely pen pals: one a middle-aged man in New York City, and the other a young girl living in the Australian city of Melbourne.

They write to each other about their lives over an extended period of time, with their respective outlooks on life and the world around them sometimes touching, sometimes humorous, and sometimes very sad. It's all done with impressive stop-motion animation, too, and is likely to have an impact on all viewers who choose to check it out.

9 'Trainspotting' (1996)

Few movies tackle the difficult topic of addiction in a way that's as honest and eye-opening as Trainspotting. It follows a group of friends who spend much of their lives in the drug scene in Edinburgh, cycling through the highs and lows of heroin use in a world that seems to be quite removed from most other people in the city.

It's difficult to call Trainspotting a comedy, because it's a deeply sad - and sometimes very intense - movie about a harrowing subject. However, in providing a balanced look at this lifestyle, there are ups with the downs, leading to some surprisingly funny moments here and there, even if most of the comedy is rather dark and/or disturbing.

10 'In Bruges' (2008)

14 years before The Banshees of Inisherin, filmmaker Martin McDonagh proved he was an expert in balancing humor and devastating drama with 2008's In Bruges. It's about two hitmen waiting for their next mission in the Belgian city of Bruges. One is delighted to be there. The other is not, and seems to be haunted by some aspect of his past that the audience isn't immediately made aware of.

When the film begins to explore the tragic lives of these hitmen, things take a turn towards drama. It's a very funny movie until it isn't, but both the comedic and dramatic elements are balanced well together, making for a memorable crime movie.

