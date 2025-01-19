A decade after Empire first aired on Fox, Cookie Lyon remains one of television’s most iconic and influential characters. Played with unmatched flair by Taraji P. Henson, Cookie was the unapologetic, fierce matriarch whose rise from the streets to the boardroom embodied resilience, ambition, and the complexities of family loyalty. Her sharp tongue, bold fashion choices, and unwavering love for her children and ex-husband Lucious (Terrence Howard) made her a force to be reckoned with, both in the Lyon family and the music industry. The role earned her three Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe Award back in 2016.

Throughout the series, Henson often spoke about the toll playing Cookie had on her and that she had moved on from the iconic role. However, after Empire concluded in 2020, there was talk that Henson was set to produce a Cookie spin-off alongside original producers Lee Daniels and Danny Strong. While a script was written, in December of that year, Fox decided not to go forward with the show, disappointing fans of Empire, especially those who felt like the series ended too abruptly. Now, nearly five years later, it feels like the perfect time for Henson to be given the starring role she deserves, allowing Cookie to make her long-awaited return to the spotlight.

Cookie Lyon Was an Iconic Character Thanks to Taraji P. Henson

Before Empire, Taraji P. Henson had already built a respected career, earning an Oscar nomination for her role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and showing off her TV chops in shows like Boston Legal, Person of Interest, and, most recently, Abbott Elementary and Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Playing Cookie in Empire, though, was a unique opportunity to step into a role that allowed her to push boundaries. Cookie Lyon was more than just a breakout role, shifting the convers