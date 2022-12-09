Empire of Light has been described as a love letter to cinema, and this is no surprise considering the man behind the screen. Written, produced, and directed by Sam Mendes, this drama film is set in the 1980s and revolves around a movie theater, its employees, and a love story. The acclaimed filmmaker is best known for bringing the Oscar-winning American Beauty to the big screen, as well as his recent success with the Oscars Best Picture nominee, 1917. A two-time Golden Globe and BAFTA winner, Mendes also directed the acclaimed Revolutionary Road as well as two of Daniel Craig's James Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre.

Also on the production team is Pippa Harris, who was also a producer on projects such as 1917, The Hollow Crown, and Revolutionary Road. Joining Harris are Celia Duval and Lola Oliyide; with Julie Pastor and Michael Lerman as executive producers. The iconic Roger Deakins, the creative mind behind the movie's cinematography, has also worked with Mendes previously on 1917. For that particular project, he took home the Academy Award for Cinematography for the second time (his first was two years earlier for his work on Blade Runner 2049).

Empire of Light premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on September 3, 2022, and was also screened at the BFI London Film Festival’s American Express Gala on October 12. The film will now arrive in American movie theaters on December 9. Led by one of the best actresses alive, the Empire of Light cast is an ensemble of both remarkable experience and promising talent. Take a look at the actors chosen to bring this film to life.

Olivia Colman as Hilary

Hilary, an employee at the Empire Cinema, is one of the key protagonists of this story. Played by the gifted Olivia Colman, the trailer shows Hilary going through a spectrum of emotions throughout the film, sharing a love story with her co-worker Stephen. Colman won the Best Actress Oscar in 2019 for her starring role in The Favourite and has had two other nominations for her work in The Father and The Lost Daughter. Colman's portfolio also boasts three BAFTA awards and two Emmys, among dozens of additional accolades.

You can also see Colman's talents as a voice actor in the animated films Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. She is also currently set to play the role of Sonya Falsworth in one of Marvel Studios' upcoming miniseries, Secret Invasion. Perhaps one of her most anticipated upcoming projects is the film Wonka, alongside Timothée Chalamet.

Micheal Ward as Stephen

Stephen is a new employee at the Empire Cinema who, amidst a number of adverse situations, shares a love story with Olivia Colman's Hilary. The character is played by Micheal Ward. Ward is a Jamaican actor who won the EE Rising Star Award at the 2020 BAFTAs and has been recognized for his roles in Small Axe, Blue Story, and Top Boy. He had a recurring role in the teen series The A List, and will next be seen in the sports drama The Beautiful Game.

Toby Jones as Norman

Norman, played by Toby Jones, is the savvy projectionist at the Empire Cinema. He is an employee who seems passionate about his job and appears to be dazzled by the complexity behind the films. Toby Jones is one of those actors who need no introduction. He has multiple awards and nominations to his name, including an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and four BAFTA nominations. Jones has been recognized for his role as Alfred Hitchcock in The Girl and his work in Detectorists, Marvellous, Infamous, Wayward Pines, and Berberian Sound Studio. He also voices the iconic character of Dobby in Harry Potter. Some other franchises in which he has participated are The Hunger Games and Captain America. His upcoming projects include Tetris alongside Taron Egerton, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and The Pale Blue Eye with Christian Bale.

Colin Firth as Mr. Ellis

Mr. Ellis is the manager at the Empire Cinema, brought to the screen by none other than Colin Firth. Firth boasts Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards, and that's just to name a few. Some of his most recognizable roles were in The King's Speech (for which he won the Oscar for Best Actor), A Single Man, Bridget Jones's Diary, The Staircase, Conspiracy, Pride and Prejudice, and Tumbledown. The list, however, goes on and on. He has worked previously with Mendes in 1917 and has also proven his on-screen chemistry with Colman in Mothering Sunday.

Tom Brooke as Neil

Tom Brooke plays Neil, one of the assistants at the cinema. Brooke has a long filmography to his credit, including Iona, Say Your Prayers, and The Death of Stalin; as well as a variety of supporting roles in well-known projects such as The Dresser and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason. He also played Lothar Frey in Game of Thrones and the intruder Michael Fagan in The Crown. He has previously worked with director Mendes and producer Harris on an episode of The Hollow Crown.

The cast is rounded out by a variety of additional talent including, to name a few, Hannah Onslow in her film debut as Janine, Tanya Moodie (Motherland) as Delia, Crystal Clarke (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Ruby, Ron Cook (The Diary of Anne Frank) as Mr. Cooper, Monica Dolan (Appropriate Adult) as Rosemary Bates, and Sara Stewart (London Voodoo) as Brenda. In addition, some actors who have worked with Mendes previously on 1917 are also part of the cast, including Justin Edwards as Jim Booth and Spike Leighton as Mikey.