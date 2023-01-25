Acclaimed filmmaker Sam Mendes' latest project Empire of Light is coming to Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD next month. The beautiful and personal story of love, friendship, and compassion was originally released to theaters in December, and will be released on digital on February 7, 2023. The film will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on February 21, 2023.

Empire of Light is set in a worn-out cinema located in a coastal English town in the early 1980s. The film follows a woman named Hilary, played by Olivia Colman, who works as a cinema manager. Hilary, in addition to tending to the worn-down cinema, struggles with her mental health. When Hilary intersects with a new employee named Stephen, played by Michael Ward, who faces daily adversity in the provincial town, they form a bond that will help them both to feel a sense of belonging in a world that seeks to alienate them.

The film is Mendes' latest project and continues a career built on films that dive into intense and challenging relationships. Mendes won an Academy Award for Best Director for his work on the film American Beauty, which was released in 1999. He also directed the 2008 awards season darling Revolutionary Road, which starred his then-wife Kate Winslet. More recently, Mendes directed the World War I film 1917, which was released in 2019.

The new at-home release of Empire of Light will include some never-before-seen bonus content featuring Mendes and the film's cast, including a featurette titled Creating Empire of Light that goes behind the scenes of the film with the movie's writer and director Mendes. The featurette will seek to uncover the film's origins and the director’s love of cinema.

Empire of Light was recently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Cinematography. The film has also received recognition from the British Academy Film Awards. The film's star, Olivia Colman, was nominated for Best Actress at this year's Golden Globes Awards.

Empire of Light will be released on Digital on February 7, 2023. Following the film's digital release, Empire of Light will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on February 21, 2023. You can watch the trailer for the film below.