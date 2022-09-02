Several new images for Sam Mendes's upcoming film about the same medium, Empire of Lights, have just been released. An official teaser trailer for the upcoming movie was released about a week ago and showcased a love story where the characters are connected through a coastal cinema in 80s England. Empire of Lights stars Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Toby Jones, and Colin Firth. Empire of Lights will reunite writer and director Sam Mendes with acclaimed cinematographer Roger Deakins. The duo previously worked together on the films Skyfall and 1917.

There are four new images for Empire of Lights in total, all showcasing the beautiful cinematography at the forefront of the film. Most of the photos feature Ward with a different character, with the first image depicting Ward and Firth front and center with smirks plastered across their faces. The second image features Ward and Jones dealing with a film projector, while the third picture shows Ward accompanying an emotional Colman at what seems like a birthday celebration. The final image is very cinematic, depicting two characters enjoying fireworks. This final image is also featured as the film's poster.

Oscar-contender Empire of Light is making its world premiere at this year's Telluride Film Festival on September 3. In addition to writing and directing Empire of Light, Mendes serves as a producer on the film alongside his frequent collaborator Pippa Harris.

Sam Mendes is an Academy Award-winning filmmaker whose debut film was 1999's critically lauded American Beauty. Mendes then went on to helm several notable films including Road to Perdition, Jarhead, Revolutionary Road, and Spectre. Star Micheal Ward is known for starring in the show Top Boy as well as the movie Blue Story, and the actor will next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming sports drama film The Beautiful Game. Colman perhaps is best known for her Oscar-winning starring role in 2018's The Favourite and last year's acclaimed film The Lost Daughter, and will next appear in the Marvel miniseries Secret Invasion as well as the films Wonka and Wicked Little Letters.

Empire of Light will be released theatrically in the U.S. on December 9 and in the U.K. on January 13, 2023. Check out the new images for the film below and also watch the teaser trailer for Empire of Light: