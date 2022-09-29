What is cinema but “an illusion of life, so you don’t see the darkness”? Of course, there’s a lot more to the definition of this beautiful art that we invented almost 200 years ago. But this quote from Empire of Light somewhat summarizes how we have perceived motion pictures for a long time. The romantic drama from director Sam Mendes, is an ode to this art form, drawing parallels between the magic of cinema and human connections.

Starring the likes of Academy Award-winning actors Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, Empire of Light follows characters working in a theater in an English coastal town and narrates a touching story about love, life, and art. Set in the 1980s, a critical socio-cultural period of Britain’s modern history, the movie also explores powerful subjects like racism and exploitation. From an ensemble cast to awe-inspiring cinematography, Empire of Light seems like a shining streak of light despite the darkness of its theme.

Recently screened at the Telluride Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival, Empire of Light was praised for its direction and performances. Set to be released this December, the movie comes just in time for the holiday season. So, check out our complete guide below and find out everything we know so far about Empire of Light including the plot, trailer, release date, cast, and characters of the romantic period drama.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Related:New 'Empire of Light' Images Feature Colin Firth, Olivia Colman

Empire of Light is scheduled to be released in theaters across the United States on Friday, December 9, 2022. In the United Kingdom, the movie will be released on January 13, 2023. The movie had its world premiere at the 49th Telluride Film Festival, followed by a special screening at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, both in September 2022.

Watch the Empire of Light Trailer

When was the last time you walked into one of those traditional movie houses, with red velvety seats and a plush marquee, framed with glittering, bright lights? The official trailer of Empire of Light gives you a peek into those days.

The clip opens with Toby Jones’ voiceover about what cinema does to the audience and how a film is shown, and moves across scenes, touching upon the grandeur of cinema and the experience of a classic theater. The trailer is essentially a balance of light and darkness, which is also what dominates the movie’s theme, both visually and figuratively. The trailer also introduces the key characters, particularly those played by Colman and Micheal Ward, highlighting their friendship. By the looks of it, the performances of the cast seem remarkable, set in the backdrop of incredible cinematography and classic 80s motifs.

Who's In the Empire of Light Cast?

Empire of Light boasts an incredible cast list with award-winning names like Olivia Colman and Colin Firth headlining. Joining them are popular actors like Toby Jones, Micheal Ward, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, and Crystal Clarke, along with Monica Dolan, Sara Stewart, Ron Cook, and Justin Edwards in various roles.

In major roles, Colman stars as Hilary Small, a theater employee; Ward as Stephen, a new employee who develops an unlikely bond with Hilary; Firth as Mr. Ellis, Hilary’s boss and the theater manager; and Jones as Norman, a projectionist at the theater. In other characters, Brooke appears as Neil, Moodie as Delia, Onslow as Janine, Clarke as Ruby, Dolan as Rosemary Bates, Stewart as Brenda, Cook as Mr. Cooper, and Edwards as Jim Booth.

Related:Armando Iannucci Creating Comedy Pilot about Superhero Movie Making With Sam Mendes Directing

Who Are the Creators of Empire of Light?

Image via Universal Pictures

The period romantic drama story is the brainchild of filmmaker Sam Mendes, who wrote and directed the film and also serves as a producer alongside Pippa Harris. Mendes is an acclaimed filmmaker who is best known for his previous award-winning projects like American Beauty, Skyfall, and 1917. He has also served as an executive producer for television shows like Britannia and Penny Dreadful, among others. Empire of Light seems to be his love letter to cinema, and as mentioned in an interview, drawn from his personal life.

If you are floored by the brilliant cinematography hinted at in the movie’s trailer, it’s because the film has Roger Deakins on board. Deakins is an English cinematographer and two-time Academy Award winner, and is best known for his collaborations with the Coen Brothers, and for creating brilliance on screen with movies like The Shawshank Redemption, A Beautiful Mind, Revolutionary Road, Skyfall, Blade Runner 2049, and 1917, among many other popular titles. The score for Empire of Light is composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who are best known for composing the soundtrack to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

When Is Empire of Light Set?

The story of Empire of Light is set in England in the 1980s, a socially, politically, and culturally critical period in the history of the United Kingdom, which finds an important place in the plot and its narrative.

Related:The 11 Best Films Shot by Cinematographer Roger Deakins

What Is Empire of Light’s Story?

Image via Fox Searchlight

Empire of Light is the story of The Empire theater and its employees, each faced with their own emotional struggles. The movie explores how they discover unlikely friendships in unexpected places. At its core, Empire of Light is a powerful and poignant story of human lives and human connections. Although it sits on the premise of romance, the film also addresses significant social issues that Britain was grappling with at that time, which are still relevant today.

The plot follows Hilary, who works at The Empire theater in a seaside town in England, where she oversees the day-to-day functions at the front of the house. But her job also leads to her being exploited by her manager, Mr. Ellis. Then comes Stephen, a new employee at the theater, who instantly forms a bond with Hilary. While she is dealing with her own issues, Stephen’s life is threatened by rampant racism. Angry at the world around them, the two seek a safe haven with each other. But that comfort, like the theater’s existence, could be short-lived. And thus, forms a strange parallel between these two injured souls and a theater that lights up people’s lives. Because after all, “nothing is possible without light.”