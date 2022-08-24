Ahead of its world premiere at Toronto Film Festival, Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light has revealed a stunning new trailer that beautifully sets light and darkness as the themes of the movie.

The newly released clip begins with Toby Jones’ projector operator character stating in the opening voiceover “Film. It’s just static frames, with darkness in between... if I run the film at 24 frames per second, it creates an illusion of motion, an illusion of life, so you don't see the darkness.” Set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s, Mendes effortlessly builds a love story between Olivia Colman’s Hilary and Michael Ward’s Stephen while writing his own love letter to cinema. “An illusion of life, so you don’t see the darkness,” the trailer continues, “And nothing happens without light.”

Empire of Light sees Colman as Hilary, a cinema house worker stuck in a gloomy routine of opening the theater every morning and overseeing a concession stand. She’s hiding a troubled past and deals with mental health challenges. By the looks of the trailer, Colman has done an impeccable job of realizing a woman filled with emotions that are considered inappropriate by the society she lives in. Ward’s Stephen is a young Black man and a new employee of cinema house who is grappled with the racism rampant in 1980s Britain. The two dealing with their own demons and wounded by aggression outside their control find a safe haven in each other. However, their relationship can not last forever like in the Empire cinema they work in.

Image via Searchlight

Along with Colman, Ward, and Jones, the movie also cast Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, Crystal Clarke, and Colin Firth. Mendes is directing from his own script and is producing alongside Pippa Harris. To bring out the magical frames and aesthetics to the screen, Mendes collaborates again with his Skyfall cinematographer Roger Deakins who has features like The Shawshank Redemption, A Beautiful Mind, Blade Runner 2049, and more to his credits.

Empire of Light marks Mendes’ return after making 2019’s critical darling 1917 featuring George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman. The World War I drama garnered 10 Academy-Award Nominations including one for Mendes in the Best Director category. The epic was also a box office hit grossing $384 million at the worldwide box office, including $159 million on the domestic front.

After TIFF Empire Of Light is due to have its UK debut at the BFI London Film Festival on October 12. The movie will release in the US on December 9 while the UK release is scheduled for January 13, 2023. Until then, check out the new trailer below: