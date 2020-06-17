These ‘Empire Strikes Back’ 40th Anniversary Posters Need to Be in Your ‘Star Wars’ Collection

June 20 marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. To celebrate the milestone birthday of a Star Wars original trilogy feature, Bottleneck Gallery has collaborated with Lucasfilm and Acme Archives to create a quartet of stunningly cool posters which deserve a place in every fan’s memorabilia collection.

These Empire Strikes Back limited edition prints were designed by Matt Ferguson and officially unveiled earlier this year, in May. The design puts Darth Vader front and center, with a silhouette of Luke Skywalker and Vader in the middle of a lightsaber fight in the foreground and the figures flanked by TIE Fighters, AT-ATs, and Star Destroyers. The print comes in both English and Japanese language variants, with one set noted as a timed release. Prices range from $65-$85, with the option to purchase a matching numbered set of the timed release version of the print for $125. Each poster measures 24 x 36 inches. The sale kicks off today, Wednesday, June 17, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and end on Sunday, July 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET/8:59 p.m. PT.

This Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary poster collaboration is just the latest between Ferguson and Bottleneck Gallery. We here at Collider previously highlighted the incredible work Ferguson did for a Lord of the Rings trilogy poster timed release. The detail in Ferguson’s work has always meant there is something new to take it every time you look at a poster. These Empire Strikes Back anniversary posters are no different as they showcase the craftsmanship and appreciation for the history of the Skywalker saga which so many fans have come to embrace since the movie’s release back on June 20, 1980.

Check out the posters below and purchase over at the Bottleneck Gallery official site. Get even more Star Wars updates here.