Star Wars is undoubtedly an iconic franchise. Whether or not you watched it as a child or an adult, there are moments that stick out in your mind and stay with you. Now, you can own those iconic scenes with things like this brilliant new Hot Toys figure. Well, it's Luke in his Bespin outfit which is still iconic. Sideshow always brings fans figures that they absolutely need in their collection and now you can add Luke Skywalker in one of his most heartbreaking moments to your home.

Played by Mark Hamill, the figure brings to life the iconic "I am your father" scene between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in Empire Strikes Back. The figure "comes with an array of accessories including a light-up LED lightsaber, a blade in motion effect, a blaster, and a carbon freezing chamber-themed base." And even better than that, the figure also includes "a Luke Skywalker head inside a damaged Darth Vade helmet along with a Dagobah-themed base, allowing fans to recreate Luke’s chilling vision from the film."

The Luke Skywalker (Bespin) (Deluxe Version) 1/6 Scale Figure includes "Hot Toys’ innovative rolling eyeball function, which allows collectors to adjust the figure's gaze." Fans will also be excited to learn that the figure comes with two interchangeable styles of sculpted hair. What's more, "the figure is dressed in a finely tailored costume replete with pockets, plus a utility belt with blaster holster." You can currently pre-order the Bespin-inspired figure for $345 from Sideshow.

Vader and Luke in The Empire Strikes Back

Bringing Star Wars to Your Home

What has been consistently great about Hot Toys and their figures is that they always manage to bring a new look into the Star Wars universe for fans. Whether it is Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin with his helmet off as he's saying goodbye to Grogu in The Mandalorian or iconic moments throughout the franchise, every Hot Toys figure managed to bring to life this franchise in a way that makes it exciting to have these figures in your home. This Luke figure is special because while there have been plenty of figures that bring Hamill's likeness as the heroic Luke Skywalker to fans, this is the outfit that changed what Luke knew about his life and has remained a moment that, for fans, is legendary.

You can now purchase the figure here and bring the magic of Star Wars and Hot Toys home. May the Force be with you always (with this Luke Skywalker 1/6 Scale Figure though, obviously).