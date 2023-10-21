Now that Ahsoka has completed its run on Disney+, Star Wars fans are in another quietperiod as we wait for the next series. That just means there’s plenty of time to buy more Star Wars merchandise to fill that galaxy-size void. This includes a Luke Skywalker and Yoda mini-bust that was just unveiled by Gentle Giant Studios. The new 1⁄6 scale bust depicts the training montage from The Empire Strikes Back.

A reluctant Luke Skywalker is running through Dagobah with Master Yoda on his back lecturing him about the ways of the Force. Luke’s expression says it all as this scene marks a pivotal moment in the future Jedi Knight’s journey. He's transitioning from the kid fans met on Tatooine to the hero that would save the galaxy in Return of the Jedi. From the great Mark Hamill likeness to Yoda’s playful smirk, Gentle Giant has captured this iconic scene perfectly. There are many wonderful details from the weathering on Luke’s backpack to the aging on Yoda’s skin which makes this a must own for die-hard Star Wars fans.

Hamill has been the only actor to play Luke over the franchise’s 45-year history. After the success of A New Hope in 1977, the actor would return for The Empire Strikes Back in 1980. Often regarded as one of the best sequels ever made, it was a much more mature story compared to its predecessor. That had a lot to do with Luke’s journey and that Darth Vader twist. In the modern context of the series Hamill would return for the sequel trilogy which consisted of The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

Will Mark Hamill Return for More 'Star Wars' Projects?

Image via LucasFilm

While Star Wars fans either love or hate the Disney era of the franchise, Hamill’s performance was arguably the best aspect of it. Particularly The Last Jedi gave the actor some of the character’s most compelling material. Hamill has since retired from the role after his appearances on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. As such, it’ll be interesting to see how Disney continues the character in the future.

The Empire Strikes Back is currently streaming on Disney+ with the rest of the Star Wars Universe. Luke and Yoda’s mini-bust is also up for pre-order now on Gentle Giant’s website. It retails for $150. Check out images of the mini-bust below: