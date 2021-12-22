The British Board of Film Classification has recently reclassified several classic films, such as Empire Strikes Back and Lord of the Rings with higher age restrictions. This comes after new analysis of the films revealed that these films meet the criteria for being scary and violent.

The current certificates of the Board include U (Universal, PG (Parental Guidance), 12A (requires adult supervision), 12 (ages 12 and above only), 15, 18, and R18 (a rating usually reserved for pornography).

Both Empire Strikes Back and Lord of the Rings, alongside other 70s and 80s action films such as Raiders of the Lost Ark, received child friendly ratings despite some of the more violent scenes within the films. However, according to iNews, these films are now being rerated due to these same scenes.

In the case of Empire Strikes Back, their Universal rating was changed to a PG due to scenes such as Luke’s hand being chopped off as well as the dismemberment of a Wampa creature. Similarly, The Fellowship of the Ring was shifted to a 12A rating for its extended edition due to the Orcs and hooded Ringwraiths.

Raiders of the Lost Ark also received a 12A as well, due to the decapitation of a German mechanic and the paranormal destruction of the Nazi troops during the climax of the film.

Chris Davies, BBFC’s Compliance Manager, discussed the new ratings with iNews, stating how “This provides a fascinating insight into how people’s tastes and standards change and develop over the years – and will continue to do so in the future. Through research and outreach, it is our role to keep in step with the direction in which society is moving, to ensure our standards meet the expectations of people across the UK.”

Other films, such as the summer blockbuster Jaws, have received similar reclassifications. While this does showcase a shifting time in society, these new reclassifications may make it more difficult to showcase these classics of cinema to a new generation.

