Wait, What? ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ Original Ending Was Changed After It Was Released

As part of the ongoing 40th anniversary celebration of The Empire Strikes Back, the official Star Wars website has been sharing exclusive interviews, videos and behind-the-scenes stories, including one that will absolutely floor you about how the original ending of the movie was replaced after it had been released into some theaters.

The Empire Strikes Back initially premiered with a 70mm special engagement on May 21, 1980, three weeks before it would be released nationwide in 35mm. But after that initial release, George Lucas called Industrial Light & Magic general manager Tom Smith, and asked for some additional material for the movie. Smith explained to J.W. Rinzler, author of The Making of The Empire Strikes Back that after Lucas had attended one of those early public screenings, he had “realized that the end of the film was unclear.” (What makes this all even more hilarious is that the movie’s actual director Irwin Kirshner seemingly never had a say in the matter.)

Apparently, what was unclear was where the characters were in relation to each other, geographically – where were Chewbacca and Lando in relationship to Luke, Leia and the droids? Were they on the same ship or separate ships? Where was the Millennium Falcon in relation to the medical frigate where Luke was recuperating? To Lucas it was all terribly unclear. Which is why he was determined to fix it before the movie’s June 18th wide release.

Lucas convened a small group that included ILM cameraman Ken Ralston and artist (and future filmmaker) Joe Johnston at Lucas’ “Egg Company” office in Universal City (at the bottom of the hill; it’s now a subway station). They would design the new shots in Los Angeles before sending them to Industrial Light & Magic, then located in San Rafael. The bulk of the work consisted of three new shots: one establishing the Rebel fleet (including what are assumed to be refugees from the initial Hoth battle), another shot that moves into the Millennium Falcon, better establishing that it is a very separate entity and that Lando and Chewbacca are inside, and a third shot, moving from the Millennium Falcon to a port on the medical frigate. As StarWars.com notes, “there was a direct cut from the Falcon cockpit to the medical bay, with no visual cue to understand that Luke and Leia were aboard a separate ship.” (You can watch Empire Strikes Back on Disney+ right now.)

These new shots required some newly constructed models, some preexisting material, and modifications to both the original score and dialogue (since some of it now had to sound like it was coming out of a commlink speaker). Smith told Rinzler, “It was a real challenge that George had tossed us — and we wanted to show that we could do it.” After getting the shots completed in record time, Lucas asked Smith, “Wait a minute. If you guys did this so fast, why did it take so long to all the other ones?”

Not only is this story a great example of Lucas’ pursuit of storytelling clarity and his desire for technological innovation, but it also feels like a dry run for the endless tinkering he would do with the original trilogy following its initial release. Lucas’ alternations started with a need to reduce audience confusion would end with blinking Ewoks. Go figure.

If you’re in need of more Star Wars-y goodness, check out our explanation of the franchise’s increasingly byzantine timeline or Adam’s ranking of all the movies so far.