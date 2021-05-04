It’s Star Wars day, and while some may celebrate by digging up some of the more obscure entries from the galaxy far, far away, Varése Sarabande is taking a more musical approach. The record company will be re-releasing John Williams’ symphonic suite for The Empire Strikes Back as an LP.

Originally released as a supplement to the two-disk motion picture soundtrack, this re-release combines the symphonic suite Williams composed for concert performances with new arrangements of other cues from the film score. The recording, out of print since 1980, features the National Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Charles Gerhardt.

Image via Varèse Sarabande Records

RELATED: Listen: John Williams' Full Theme for 'Stars Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

Best known for his triumphant themes for Superman, Jurassic Park and the Indiana Jones films (including the upcoming fifth film), Williams has been awarded multiple Grammys and Academy Awards for his scores. Williams’ work on Empire has become one of the most celebrated film scores of all time, including iconic works like “The Imperial March,” “Yoda’s Theme,” and “Han Solo and the Princess.” The symphonic suite brings all of those themes together into a unified whole. Williams commented on the score.

“The Suite, which I had specially written and adapted for concert performance […] had been skillfully augmented with other music from the film to form a unified whole. A great orchestra and Gerhardt’s opulent sound and dramatic phrasing combine to make a fine addition to a rapidly growing list of great recordings of film music.”

The symphonic suite has become a favorite of pops and film score performances over the years, and the LP has become a sought-after item among collectors. Re-releasing it allows a new generation to enjoy the suite in all of its hi-fi glory, and is sure to please any Star Wars completists and/or Williams fans.

The record is pressed in 180-gram black vinyl, and will be packaged in a gatefold jacket, bearing the original artwork by William Stout and notes from the likes of sci-fi author Ray Bradbury and composer and critic Christopher Palmer. The record will also be pressed in limited exclusive colors: “Ice Planet Hoth Blue” for Vinyl Me Please, “Imperial Grey Marble” for Newbury Comics, and “Cloud City Orange” for Canada’s Sunrise Records.

The record will release July 23, but is available for preorder now here.

KEEP READING: The Top 10 John Williams Scores of All Time

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Simpsons' Legendary Reclusive Writer John Swartzwelder Speaks Out He's real! And he's really funny!

Read Next