The Big Picture Empire 's Lucious Lyon uses manipulation and intimidation to pit his sons against each other for control of his empire.

His love for his company outweighs any love he may have for his sons, leading to his toxic actions.

Lucious only supports his sons when it benefits him, showing an entirely selfish and self-serving side.

Gone are the days when TV dads made kids do their homework and lovingly passed down life lessons. In fact, it’s safe to say that since we emerged from the Golden Age of television, patriarchs have become more rough around the edges. But as they say, variety is the spice of life, so mixing in a few bad eggs has definitely spruced up the TV landscape. As far as bad TV dads go, many pale in comparison to the likes of Shameless’ Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) or for some Power’s Ghost (Omari Hardwick). But the cup has to go to a father so despicable that he physically threw his son in the trash in a blatant homophobic display. If you’re thinking Lucious Lyon (former MCU starTerrence Howard) in Empire, then you’d be right.

Saying he doesn’t love his kids, or at the very least care about them, is probably reductive and one-dimensional, because people express love differently. However, there’s a point where “different” is borderline destructive. That’s not to say that the man doesn’t have one or two redeemable qualities, but they practically boil down to his cutthroat business acumen. In more ways than one, those qualities most likely attack every fatherly bone in his body.

Empire A hip-hop mogul must choose a successor among his three sons who are battling for control over his multi-million dollar company, while his ex-wife schemes to reclaim what is hers. Release Date January 7, 2015 Creator Lee Daniels, Danny Strong Cast Terrence Howard , Taraji P. Henson , Bryshere Y. Gray , Jussie Smollett , Trai Byers , Grace Byers Main Genre Drama Seasons 6 Number of Episodes 102 Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Disney+

Lucious Lyon Pits His Sons Against Each Other At Every Turn

What’s a family business without a little unhealthy competition? Between pushing Andre (Trai Byers) to his limits, chastizing Jamal (Jussie Smollett) for his sexuality, and molding Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) in his image, Lucious found ways to make these brothers frenemies. The battle line was drawn from the first episode where he was looking to bequeath his titular empire to one of his sons. Naturally, that’s when the cracks start showing as Andre schemed to make his younger, more musically-inclined brothers butt heads. Let’s just say, he didn’t need to apply lots of pressure in that area seeing as Cookie’s (Taraji P. Henson) “return to the fold” caused a natural rift. With Hakeem backed by Lucious and Jamal backed by Cookie, coupled with a little bit of manipulation from Andre, the once tight-knit brothers were throwing punches by the fifth episode of Season 1.

No stone is left unturned when it comes to Lucious’ influence because, soon enough, Andre has the shorter end of the stick. What do you call capitalizing on your son’s mental health condition because there's a chance it’d help you run your company again? Another day in the life of Empire’s despicable monarch. After reinventing himself and dropping his Dwight Walker persona, it’s understandable that Lucious would go the extra mile to guard his business. But what kind of father does that at the expense of his multifaceted and talented sons?

In Season 2, episode 14, he takes Andre to visit his late mother’s grave. At the surface level, it’s a thoughtful gesture — after all, he’s finally giving the support Andre needed when he first got his bipolar diagnosis, right? That would have been true, if not for what went down in the previous episode. He let it slip that “… The truth is, my mom was a nutjob. I was embarrassed by her. Same way I’m embarrassed by you.” At this point, it’s safe to say that the center of Lucious’ universe is his company, more so to the point that he created an environment so toxic that his sons spend most of their time at odds.

Terrence Howard's Lucious Knows No Limits in 'Empire'

There’s a line most people don’t cross, even in dysfunctional families, especially when it comes to their kids. Then there’s Lucious Lyon, the man who wrote the book on stepping out of line when his kids are involved. For instance, having a baby with his son’s ex-wife. But, let’s track back to the point where he forced his second child to marry Olivia (Raven-Symoné) once he turned 18. Needless to say, that nonsensical attempt to “correct” Jamal’s sexuality was a failure. However, their union supposedly produced a daughter named Lola, or so everyone thought. Season 1, Episode 10 has Lucious confessing (at gunpoint, of course) that he’s actually Lola’s father. It’s even more heartbreaking because that’s shortly after Jamal decided to be more present in his sister-daughter’s life. At this point, Smollett's character is accustomed to being on the receiving end of use and abuse at the hands of his father because of his sexuality. But fathering a child and allowing him to believe she was his was a new low.

Let’s fast-forward to Season 2, episode 11 where Lucious really takes home the award for worst dad on TV. Despite every harrowing action Lucious took against his sons to this point, it was evident that he cared about them in his own curious way. So when he threatened to kill Hakeem, it practically chilled people’s blood to the bone. First things first, he explicitly tells Cookie that if Hakeem takes the throne "he won't make it”. As if that wasn’t enough, he invited his youngest son out to the same spot where he shot Cookie's cousin and friend of the family, Bunkie (Antoine McKay) for crossing him. It was what happened next that truly showed the extent to which he loved his company over his flesh and blood. According to him, he’s ready to do anything for Empire, the aim of all the intimidation boils down to who’s willing to go the furthest. In his own words, “You want to be king? Kill your father and sit on his throne. It’s life or death, so if you don’t shoot me right here, I promise that the next time I see you, I will take your life.” In his defense, Hakeem did get as far as holding the gun to his father’s head, but no one plays “ruthless” as well as Lucious does, so no one got shot at the end of that meeting.

Lucious Lyon Is Only Supportive When He Stands To Gain

It would be a mistake to say that Lucious is incapable of love — perhaps in his own way he does love his sons. But as mentioned earlier, his love for his empire is a lot more and it shows. Besides attempting to weaponize Andre’s Bipolar disorder to ensure that he supports his bid for the CEO position, he took things a step further by claiming his mother was no longer alive. Considering all things, Lucious would rather ignore his son’s position and even punish him for it than be vulnerable. However, a benefit held for the National Alliance for Bipolar Disorder would reveal that he could be a supportive father — but only when he stood to get his company back. Andre was planning to use that platform to reveal to the world that he was bipolar and, surprise, surprise, Lucious was there to back him. The real reason? He wanted to look like a caring Papa Bear, which anyone who’s watched the first episode knows isn’t true.

Then let’s look at how he made Jamal CEO of the company for a split second — it was clearly not from a place of respect. He only elevated Jamal because he was gaining from the underserved loyalty of a son who simply wanted his father’s approval. It’s not accurate to say that Lucious Lyon doesn’t love his sons, it’s just clear that he wants to pick and choose how to love them. That’s why he can’t truly get over Andre’s mental health condition (and lack of musical talent if we’re being honest), Jamal’s sexual orientation, and Hakeem’s unfocused ambition. Apparently, that unconditional love mambo jumbo simply doesn’t sit right with him.

Empire is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

