The Big Picture The Empty Man's opening sequence is a slow-burn horror experience with unsettling imagery and creeping dread.

Like The Exorcist, The Empty Man uses an overseas prologue to establish ancient threats reawakening in modern times.

Director David Prior's unique storytelling in The Empty Man's intro offers a cryptic, eerie glimpse into a cosmic horror tale.

For over a hundred years, horror movies have been digging into the anxieties and fears of their audiences with monsters that have evolved as the genre has. Among many famous horror films, an opening sequence can introduce the central monster and set up the tone that will follow. There is a fast and furious escalation in Scream. A slower, atmospheric start is seen in The Exorcist. While it’s hard to craft a new horror movie opening that will become unforgettable, it’s not impossible. Director David Prior did it with his directorial debut, The Empty Man.

The supernatural mystery unfairly went under the radar when it was released in 2020. It had the bad luck of coming out during the pandemic and getting caught in the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney, but viewers began to discover this hidden gem on streaming and realized very quickly how fantastic the first act was. The Empty Man lost its grip on reality as it reached an ambitious and existential finale, but there is something special about the frightening intro. It can join the likes of Scream, The Exorcist, and fellow horror classics that drop viewers in without holding their hands. And David Prior did this with a monster you would not want to encounter.

The Empty Man (2020) On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity. Release Date October 22, 2020 Director David Prior Cast James Badge Dale , Stephen Root , Joel Courtney , Marin Ireland , Rasneet Kaur , Aaron Poole Writers David Prior , Cullen Bunn Runtime 137 minutes Main Genre Horror Studio 20th Century Studios Expand

‘The Empty Man’ Begins With a Hike Gone Wrong

Ura Valley, Bhutan, 1995. A group of friends goes hiking in the Himalayas, putting distance between them and society. Couple Greg (Evan Jonigkeit) and Fiona (Jessica Matten) are the professional climbers of the four, while couple Paul (Aaron Poole) and Ruthie (Virginia Kull) are the less experienced. When Paul falls into a cave, he's suddenly left in a catatonic state and the inexplicable situation is made worse by a quick-moving snowstorm that is about to hit. The friends are forced to take refuge in an unoccupied house to ride out the bad weather, uncertain what is wrong with Paul.

Soon, Ruthie experiences strange noises and sightings the others don’t. Something is closing in on them, and they have no way to stop it. Set over three days, creeping dread, unsettling imagery, and the wintry setting turn this opening sequence into a terrifying experience for horror fans eager to find the next title to grab their attention. The Ura Valley setting in The Empty Man is a departure from where the rest of the movie takes place, an unconventional storytelling choice that elevates the intro.

‘The Empty Man’ Resembles Another Horror Classic

Image via Warner Bros.

The storyline jumps ahead from Bhutan, 1995 to Missouri, 2018, where it becomes a noir murder mystery. James Lasombra (James Badge Dale) is an ex-cop who agrees to help a neighbor find her missing daughter, but taking the case has Lasombra connect the dots to a series of deaths related to the urban legend of “The Empty Man,” and the cult that worships an entity associated with the legend. Instead of snowy mountains, Lasombra enters rain-drenched suburban and urban environments that are on the other side of the world from the 1995 opening. The Exorcist did this too, with an overseas prologue to witness the reawakening of a demonic presence.

Father Merrin (Max von Sydow) is part of an archaeological dig in the desert of Iraq. Ominous discoveries at the location, a pair of dogs growling in a fight, and an eerie score bring Merrin to the point where the priest realizes the demon Pazazu is returning to the world before the story heads over to Georgetown, USA, where a young Linda Blair resides. Both The Exorcist and The Empty Man establish how ancient their threat is, from centuries-old evidence at the archaeological dig or what Paul finds in the cave he falls into, and how far it has come to invade those in Georgetown and Missouri. Even more unusual, and what makes the opening sequence one of the strongest parts of David Prior’s feature debut, is how long it goes on.

Not All Horror Movies Are Quick To Scare You

Image via 20th Century Fox

Pacing is everything in a horror movie, and in The Empty Man, viewers get a sense of the slow-burn narrative. At twenty-two minutes long, the opening works as a self-contained story with different characters in a different setting, and it doesn’t fully reveal how it links to Lasombra's investigation until much further in. The supernatural mysteries are not over-explained in The Empty Man, just like in Father Merrin’s trip to Iraq, or the opening glacial camera movements in Alien that depict the deep space isolation of the Nostromo crew.

It causes viewers to be uneasy with the approach of not rushing into the scares until the audience don’t realize the horror is about to be thrown at them. The first twenty-two minutes of The Empty Man seem like a separate film that is only loosely connected to Lasombra’s investigation in 2018. David Prior never wastes a minute though, building dread that promises a bad outcome for the small group of friends trapped on the mountain. There is very little score, the howling winds and the group’s isolation stir up the feeling that something isn’t right.

The Cosmic Horror of ‘The Empty Man’ Is Captivating

Your browser does not support the video tag.

When Paul hears a faint whistle that no one else but him can hear, curiosity gets the better of him, and he falls into a crevice as he attempts to walk ahead to get closer to the source of the noise. Greg descends, finding an uninjured Paul sitting down in front of a massive skeleton that has merged with a cave wall, its bony hands clutched together with numerous clawed fingers. The visual brings a deep feeling of discomfort from how unnatural the skeleton is. Creature and character designer Ken Barthelmey created the skeleton, and from input by Prior, Barthelmey put in a resemblance to the surrealist painter Zdzislaw Beksinski’s The Trumpeter and the unsettling oddity of the Space Jockey in Alien.

The skeleton Paul sits near is something older than humans, a difficult truth to comprehend that is the basis of cosmic horror. Greg tries to help Paul, but his friend mutters very low, “If you touch me, you’ll die.” The shrine has a hold on Paul that Greg or the audience doesn’t know the consequences of if broken. The warning goes unheard and once Greg helps bring Paul out of the crevice, he slips into the catatonic state. Paul’s girlfriend, Ruthie, stays close to his side while inside the house the group takes shelter in, and whatever has overtaken him soon infects her.

Related This Cosmic Horror Movie Borrows From Lovecraft and David Lynch Cosmic horror takes the shape of a death cult and an unseen entity.

The tales of H. P. Lovecraft and other authors and filmmakers who have explored the subgenre, now including David Prior, deliver unimaginable terrors that, more times than not, fracture the minds of mortals. Aaron Poole’s performance as Paul captures the intense struggle happening within him and the otherworldly control the corpse of the ancient entity has over him. He barely gets out his warning to Greg. These hints of cosmic horror burrow deep into your mind as the friends become prey to a powerful monstrosity.

‘The Empty Man’ Crawls Under Your Skin From the Start

Close

David Prior’s directorial debut wasn’t a hit when it was released, but it was a calling card for the type of horror stories he could helm. Recently, he went on to direct a segment of the anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities for a welcome companion piece to The Empty Man, with each centering on a mystery with supernatural horror emerging from the answers that are found. "The Autopsy" gets close to the strengths of The Empty Man during the last thirty minutes when medical examiner Dr. Carl Winters (F. Murray Abraham) is alone at night as he performs autopsies on a group of dead miners to uncover what killed them.

Dr. Winters' seclusion means there is no help for him as he finds the culprit is inhuman and hostile in what becomes another bleak cosmic horror tale by the filmmaker. What David Prior did with the first twenty-two minutes of The Empty Man remains unique, compared to "The Autopsy" or even the larger runtime spent on Lasombra's investigation. The rest of the film is creepy, but the lack of answers in the 1995 prologue is The Empty Man at its most cryptic and all the more creepy because of it. The ancient entity is left mysterious, but viewers understand that the human characters are no match for it.

The Empty Man is currently available to stream on FX Now in the U.S.

WATCH ON FX NOW