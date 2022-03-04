"I think it's a question of when and not if," the songwriter said.

Currently only an Oscar away from his very own EGOT, Lin-Manuel Miranda is on top of the world. Perhaps the closest thing this generation has seen to Stephen Sondheim, Miranda has racked up accolades the world over for a number of projects, including his directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM! and his prolific work for Disney, writing music for and starring in films like Moana and Mary Poppins Returns. The Hamilton scribe is more of a household name than ever — especially with the wild success of his latest collaboration with Disney, Encanto.

A runaway hit with children and families around the world, Disney’s sixtieth animated film is as much of a viral sensation as ever. With two Oscar nominations — including one for Miranda for Best Original Song, his second in five years — and a soundtrack taking over TikTok and the Billboard charts, the story of the magical Madrigal family will go down in history as one of Disney’s most successful, and possibly its biggest earworm to date.

So, in the age of sequels, prequels, and reboots, the biggest question hanging over everyone’s heads is: will there be more?

In an interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub, Miranda spoke about the overwhelming success of the film, and his reaction to being nominated for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas”, the film’s heart-wrenching ballad sung by Sebastián Yatra. And while he didn’t confirm the existence of any planned projects for the magical world of Encanto, he did acknowledge that there is certainly an appetite for more Madrigal madness (say that five times fast), even floating the concept of a stage musical where the family could really shine:

“I do think there's an appetite to further explore the Madrigal family, given how many characters there are, and how many gifts there are. And also where we leave the story. Now there is sort of this more fully realized version of themselves. Which way can we go? I think it's a question of when and not if, and what form that will take. Is that another movie? Is that a series? Is that a stage adaptation where we have a little more time, because stage shows are generally an hour longer than movies? And we haven't had conversations as to what form that will take, but I mean, yeah, I'd be down to continue to explore that. I love writing for Dolores and Camilo. I'd love to write more for them. I'd love to write more for Isabela. So I'm not sure what the next form of that will be, but we haven't had specific conversations about it's this or it's this.”

The songwriter also acknowledged that he is certainly aware of the Internet’s reaction to the film, revealing he has a group chat with Encanto’s filmmakers to trade all the “memes and videos” the film has produced. “Everything you guys are making, we are enjoying,” he said, confirming that yes, Miranda has most likely seen the raging success of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” on TikTok, a trend that pushed the song to number one on the Billboard charts, surpassing even “Let It Go”’s infamous success.

Adding another Encanto project to his slate would be one hell of a balancing act for Miranda, as he’s showing no signs of slowing his creative output down, but fans of the Colombian tale of magic and misadventure will just have to wait and see if anything materializes out of Encanto’s runaway success.

Encanto, featuring the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, and Jessica Darrow, is streaming now on Disney+.

Look for more from our exclusive interview soon.

