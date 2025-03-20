Are we ready to talk about Bruno? Disney’s Encanto introduced us to the Madrigal family and the magical place they live in and tugged to our hearts with a heart-wrenching story and groovy numbers. While the House of the Mouse has a penchant for remakes and sequels, with projects like Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, Zootopia 2, and many more lined up on its slates, Encanto has got the Bruno treatment, by far. But seems like the wheels are finally rolling on the sequel of the fan-favorite animated film. In a new interview, John Leguizamo, who voiced Bruno in the original film gave a hopeful update.

"I'm also waiting for an Encanto 2 when all we do is talk about Bruno," Leguizamo joked, referring to one of the movie's fan-favorite numbers "We Don't Talk About Bruno." In the Madrigal family, everyone has powers except Mirabel. Bruno, who possessed the gift of foresight was ostracized by his family after a vision he saw suggested Mirabel would cause harm to Casita. In the turn of events, Bruno and Mirabel end up saving the day and the former became a fan favorite. While staying tight-lipped, Leguizamo revealed,

"I'm calling them every day saying 'When is No. 2 coming?' They're trying to come up with the storyline. They're working on it."

‘Encanto 2’ is On The Horizon

Leguizamo’s comments are in line with the movie’s co-director, Jared Bush, who previously shared, "I’ll say, without revealing too much, that I would love to spend more time in the Madrigal House and return to Encanto. I hope that one day it will be possible," he said teasing a sequel. Disney has a penchant for sequels and live-action remakes of their hits so it is only a matter of time before an official announcement is made. And given the hints from the cast and makers, the wheels are certainly rolling behind the scenes.

Encanto follows Mirabel, a Colombian girl, who lives hidden in the mountains in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of Encanto has blessed every child in the Madrigal family with a unique gift, except Mirabel. However, she soon becomes the Madrigals' last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

The feature was loved by critics and fans alike, bagging an Oscar for Best Animated Film. It has a 92 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $261.3 million worldwide against a $120–150 million budget, proving to be a commercial success. The movie has accumulated billions of watch hours on streaming.

Encanto is available to stream on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.