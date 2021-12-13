It also includes the 'Far From the Tree' animated short.

Disney's 60th animated feature film, Encanto, now has a release date on home video, and it comes with all kinds of bonus features to excite fans. Additionally, Encanto will also be available to stream on Disney+ starting December 24.

Encanto follows the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope.

Check out the list of bonus features below:

Bonus Features

Sing-Along with the Movie – Sing along with your favorite songs from the film, written by award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda , with on-screen lyrics as you watch the movie.

– Sing along with your favorite songs from the film, written by award-winner , with on-screen lyrics as you watch the movie. Familia Lo Es Todo – Members of the Disney Animation “Familia” cultural trust share real-life experiences in this exploration of the lovable Madrigal family members. We learn what inspired each character, and about how the artists’ designs bring realism to their personalities.

– Members of the Disney Animation “Familia” cultural trust share real-life experiences in this exploration of the lovable Madrigal family members. We learn what inspired each character, and about how the artists’ designs bring realism to their personalities. Discover Colombia – The team behind the film discusses the multiple cultures, biodiversity, and vibrant colors of Colombia and their influence on Encanto. They describe how satisfying it was to fully celebrate this beautiful country and support the theme of magical realism.

– The team behind the film discusses the multiple cultures, biodiversity, and vibrant colors of Colombia and their influence on Encanto. They describe how satisfying it was to fully celebrate this beautiful country and support the theme of magical realism. A Journey Through Music – The filmmakers invite us to discover how each character came to be represented musically. We follow the creation of Encanto’s Colombian-inspired music, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda’s songs and Germaine Franco’s score, from concept to final recording.

– The filmmakers invite us to discover how each character came to be represented musically. We follow the creation of Encanto’s Colombian-inspired music, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda’s songs and Germaine Franco’s score, from concept to final recording. Let’s Talk About Bruno – Learn how the song “We Don't Talk About Bruno,” with its intriguing undertones, was created. Discover the extensive collaboration between Lin-Manuel Miranda, choreographer Jamal Sims, the voice cast, and animators in bringing it to the screen.

– Learn how the song “We Don't Talk About Bruno,” with its intriguing undertones, was created. Discover the extensive collaboration between Lin-Manuel Miranda, choreographer Jamal Sims, the voice cast, and animators in bringing it to the screen. Our Casita – La Casa Madrigal is alive with magic, and its emotional state is affected by other family members. From its colorful doors to its fine stonework, the magical house was designed using principles of Colombian tradition.

– La Casa Madrigal is alive with magic, and its emotional state is affected by other family members. From its colorful doors to its fine stonework, the magical house was designed using principles of Colombian tradition. Outtakes – From the thrill of “nailing” a take in the presence of an entertainment industry icon to the hilarity of losing a wrestling match with tongue-twisting dialogue, join the cast for some good-natured fun from behind the microphone.

– From the thrill of “nailing” a take in the presence of an entertainment industry icon to the hilarity of losing a wrestling match with tongue-twisting dialogue, join the cast for some good-natured fun from behind the microphone. Journey to Colombia – With the help of the Colombian Cultural Trust, a dedicated team of consultants, the filmmakers of Encanto embark on a journey of discovery to learn more about Colombia and how best to reflect the country’s cultures and environments on the big screen.

– With the help of the Colombian Cultural Trust, a dedicated team of consultants, the filmmakers of Encanto embark on a journey of discovery to learn more about Colombia and how best to reflect the country’s cultures and environments on the big screen. An Introduction to Far From the Tree – Writer and director Natalie Nourigat introduces the Walt Disney Animation Studios short film Far From the Tree.

– Writer and director Natalie Nourigat introduces the Walt Disney Animation Studios short film Far From the Tree. Far From the Tree – The Walt Disney Animation Studios short that was released in theaters alongside Encanto.

The film also comes with a selection of deleted scenes from the film that can be seen for the first time. There is even a feature on the film that also you to skip around the movie to your favorite songs with on-screen lyrics.

Encanto arrives on Digital December 24 and 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, and DVD February 8, and will be available to stream on Disney+ starting December 24.

