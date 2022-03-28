Disney’s animated film Encanto won big at the 94th Academy Awards, taking home the Oscar in the Best Animated Film category. The film’s win seemed almost certain after winning in the same category at The Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, The National Board of Review and the Producers Guild of America award ceremony.

Encanto is a celebration of cultural variety and diversity, so it is fitting that with this win, Yvett Merino, one of the film's producers, made history by becoming the first Latina to win an Oscar for an animated feature. To snag this win, Encanto was up against the Danish adult animated documentary Flee, Disney & Pixar’s Luca, Sony & Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Disney’s Raya And The Last Dragon. At last year’s Academy Award ceremony, Soul took home the coveted Oscar.

Encanto follows the Madrigals – a magical, multigenerational, Colombian family. The family is led by a matriarch, Alma, whose children and grandchildren have all received magical gifts, except for Mirabel. When Mirabel discovers that her family is losing their magical gifts, she does everything she can to save her family and their magical house. The animated film earned critical acclaim and was a fan favorite due to its rich exploration of Colombia’s culture, sensitive approach to discussing intergenerational trauma and quite frankly, the song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” which was a global hit.

Besides earning a nomination for Best Animated Feature Film, Encanto also landed nominations for Best Score and Best Original song for “Dos Oruguitas”. However, Dune’s score by Hans Zimmer and “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell for No Time to Die won in their respective categories.

Encanto, which was released in November 2021, was met with moderate success upon its initial release. However, its release Disney+ turned out more promising. The film grew in exponentially in popularity and acclaim, leading to a re-release in cinemas.

While Encanto certainly had many things going for it, the film’s voice acting and cast were highly commended. Encanto’s lead character Mirabel was voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, while Jessica Darrow and Diane Guerrero voiced her sisters Luisa and Isabela, respectively. Her parents – Agustín and Julieta – were voiced by Wilmer Valderrama and Angie Cepeda. The Madrigals were certainly a big family and other family members included Abuela Alma voiced by María Cecilia Botero, Bruno Madrigal voiced by John Leguizamo, Pepa voiced by Carolina Gaitán, and Dolores voiced by Adassa. The main cast is rounded out by Mauro Castillo as Felix, Rhenzy Felix as Camilo and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Antonio. Maluma also appears as Mariano Guzman, Isabela’s ex-fiancé and love interest for Dolores.

Encanto was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and was penned by Bush and Charise Castro Smith. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also contributed to the story, wrote the film’s original songs, while Germaine Franco composed the scores.

The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and aired live on ABC on March 27. Encanto is currently streaming on Disney+.

