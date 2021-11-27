Walt Disney Animation has conquered the box office once again, with their latest release, Encanto, projected to top the weekend box office in its debut weekend with a $43.3 million total over a five day period. The family-friendly musical, which premiered on November 24 and features original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, is set to top fashion’s biggest family who premiered the same day, besting House of Gucci’s projected $21.8 million over a five day weekend.

Featuring the voices of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, and Diane Guerrero, Encanto is estimated to pull in approximately $28.7 million over a three day weekend. While not the highest Thanksgiving opening in cinema history, the animated feature holds steady and bests a number of live-action adult offerings, bringing families together to tell the story of young Mirabel, a black sheep in a family of magic users who must save her casita before it is too late.

Family-friendly entertainment seems to be the biggest hit at this year’s Thanksgiving box office, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife coming in just behind Encanto with a projected $26.6 million over the three day weekend, and $37.2 million over the five day Thanksgiving holiday. The Jason Reitman-directed sequel is performing well in its sophomore weekend, with the spookiest of Thanksgiving’s offerings anticipated to reach a $90 million total over two weekends, putting it in position to possibly cross $100 million domestically just behind Dune, Denis Villeneuve's epic that finally crossed that threshold on Friday.

House of Gucci falls behind Mckenna Grace and her refurbished proton pack, with Ridley Scott’s second theatrical outing this year falling into third place with its projected $21.8 million five-day weekend. While the film is already performing much better than The Last Duel, which only grossed $27 million worldwide, the Lady Gaga-led true crime drama failed to crack the top of the box office despite massive hype — perhaps due to star Jared Leto’s maniacal comments about embodying the real life Paolo Gucci?

Like Ghostbusters, Eternals continues to cling to a spot in the box office top five, representing a significant fall from House of Gucci’s near-$22 million with a projected $10.7 million total for the five day weekend. Now in its fourth weekend at the box office, if predictions are correct, Chloe Zhao’s superhero epic is set to cross $150 million domestically.

Anticipated to round out the top five for the holiday weekend is Resident Evil: Raccoon City, whose anticipated $8 million five-day total edges out films like King Richard and Clifford the Big Red Dog to maintain a spot at the top of the box office. The video game adaptation is the second film this week to crack the top five in its first weekend, following in Encanto’s footsteps despite a significantly smaller monetary total.

Whether any of those films will retain their spots as December comes and films like West Side Story and Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters is anyone’s guess. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

