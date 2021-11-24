Disney is looking for a nice return at the box office to enjoy along with the turkey and mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving. The studio is eying a $70 million box office return for Encanto, the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

According to Deadline, Disney is expecting $35 to $40 million in ticket sales from domestic box offices (the United States and Canada), and another $35 million from overseas. The robust forecast for Encanto comes as families are beginning to flock back to theaters after largely staying away during the height of the pandemic.

Some production studios are still a bit wary of box office returns for films geared toward families. This has led to several studios continuing a dual release model, including Disney. Those fears may have been eased a bit thanks to the blockbuster opening of the kid-friendly Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which raked in $44 million in its opening weekend, with a third of the box office receipts coming from families.

Seeing the success of Ghostbusters: Afterlife may have given Disney confidence that families will flock to the theaters over the Thanksgiving holiday to check out Encanto, the second animation film to be released exclusively in movie theaters, and the first for Disney. The other animation films released this year have been in the hybrid theater/streaming model.

Encanto had its premiere at the El Capitan Theatre earlier this month and has received positive reviews from movie critics. The film tells the story of the Madrigals family, who occupy a magical house in an enchanted Columbian mountain town. The film follows Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), the only child in the family without magical abilities, who is tasked with saving the family and their home after realizing that their enchanted powers are at risk.

Encanto is scheduled to be released on Nov. 24.

