Saturday projections show Encanto, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and House of Gucci holding the three top positions at the domestic box office they had in the previous weekend. With no major release to grab moviegoers’ attention, the three movies can haul almost the totality of this weekend box office, adding some extra millions to their current run.

Encanto is projected to gross $12.3 million in its second weekend, a considerable fall from the $40.3 million it got on the five-day holiday weekend of Thanksgiving. However, even if the numbers are far from impressive, they still ensure Encanto will keep the top spot, showing that families still like to catch Disney movies on theaters above all else. Encanto’s success can also be due to its 30-day exclusive theatrical release window, which pushed the movie’s Disney+ release to December 24.

On the heels of Encanto comes Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is expected to add another $9.5 million in its third weekend. The numbers would take Afterlife’s domestic total beyond the $100 million mark, an impressive result considering movie theaters are still recovering from the pandemic effects. In addition, Afterlife has been enjoying a wave of good word-of-mouth, which, combined with the 80’s Ghostbuster franchise success, helps the movie to keep steady even as new contenders arrive at the scene.

Holding to its third place is House of Gucci, with another $7.26 million projected for this weekend’s domestic box office. Directed by Ridley Scott, the Lady Gaga-led true crime story pulled in $21.8 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend. So, should this weekend prediction prove correct, that would mean the domestic box office of House of Gucci would already equal the international results of Scott’s first movie released this year, The Last Duel.

Unfortunately, even with the star power of Adam Driver, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck, The Last Duel failed to captivate the audience, bringing less than $30 million worldwide for a movie that has a reported budget of $100 million.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps holding as Hollywood’s most successful franchise, as Eternals comes in fourth place with another $3.85 million added to its domestic box office. While its $150 million domestic box office is way below other MCU releases, the results are still impressive when considering pandemics, especially since Eternals is still on the podium five weeks after its release.

Rounding up the top five is Fathom Events’ Christmas With the Chosen: The Messengers, a holiday special of the religious streaming series The Chosen that follows the life of Jesus Christ. While its $1.5 million of predicted box office might seem low, it’s already enough to push Resident Evil: Raccoon City out of the podium.

Theaters should gain some momentum next week, with the release of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Adam McKay's political dark comedy Don't Look Up. However, numbers should only blow up again on December 17, when Spider-Man: No Way Home shatters the MCU’s Multiverse.

