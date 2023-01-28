For all of the Madrigal’s reservations about the topic, people sure have been talking a lot about Bruno (John Leguizamo) ever since Encanto came out. First, the song in which all members of the Madrigal family warn Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) not to talk about Bruno hit number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Then, the same song was performed to millions across the globe at the 2022 Academy Awards, with a special verse from Megan Thee Stallion. And now that the musical fever surrounding Bruno has died down, there’s all this talk about an Encanto plot hole. It turns out that some Encanto fans were a little bit bothered by a scene in which Bruno has his rats perform a little telenovela for him and were quick to point it out as a flaw. But what exactly is the problem with this scene? And is it really a plot hole at all?

Who are Bruno and the Madrigal family in 'Encanto'?

Image via Disney

The leaders of a small, enchanted village in the Colombian mountains, the Madrigals are the family at the center of Disney’s 2021 feature film Encanto, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith. The head of the household is Abuela Alma (María Cecilia Botero), who reached the valley alongside her husband, her three children, and a handful of other villagers while escaping persecution from undisclosed forces. After losing her husband in the chase, Alma found herself on the receiving end of a miracle that granted her and her children a magical house. Her three babies were also blessed with supernatural powers, to which the Madrigals refer to as gifts. Pepa (Carolina Gaitán) was given the ability to control the weather with her emotions, while Julieta (Angie Cepeda) was made capable of healing any injury or sickness through her cooking. Bruno, Alma’s only male son, received the gift of premonition.

These supernatural blessings passed on to Alma’s grandchildren, all of whom received a power of their own after reaching a certain age. Well, all except Mirabel, who became a disappointment to her family when the Madrigal’s magical house refused to grant her a gift. No one knows exactly why this happened nor if Maribel’s apparent rejection by the family’s casita has something to do with the fact that the Madrigal’s magic seems to be dwindling. However, Bruno might hold the answer to all of these questions. The problem is that Bruno is nowhere to be found.

You see, the gift of premonition wasn’t exactly a blessing for Bruno. After predicting too many negative events that did turn out to come true, like a tornado at Pepa’s wedding, Bruno was blamed for every single horrible thing that happened to the Madrigals and their village. For them, it was as if Bruno was creating those tragedies instead of simply warning everyone about them. Feeling guilty and rejected by the people he loved the most, Bruno left home never to come back. Or did he?

While investigating the damages to the Madrigal’s home and magic, Mirabel comes across a very well-kept secret: it turns out that Bruno never went away, he simply moved into the crawlspace behind the walls. He’s been living for years with just the rats to keep him company. But that’s not so bad. After all, the rats even provide him with free entertainment. What do you want to watch? Sports? Game shows? Telenovelas?

Why Did 'Encanto' Fans Take Issue with the Telenovela Starring Rats?

Image via Disney

That’s where the problem began, at least to some Encanto fans. When Bruno introduces Mirabel to his many entertainment options, he places small cards with holes in front of his rats, making it look as if they are taking part in a TV show. However, Bruno isn’t supposed to know what a television is. Judging from the characters’ designs and the technology available at the Madrigal’s village, it is safe to say that Encanto takes place somewhere around the early 1900s. The first television set as we know today wasn’t invented until 1927. Thus, there was no way for Bruno to know about game shows and telenovelas, and though sports were very much a part of his reality, there was no way for him to watch them on a small screen.

Fans were particularly taken aback by Bruno’s mention of telenovelas, for, while the genre is an important part of Colombian and Latin American culture in general, they were not yet a thing at the time in which Encanto takes place. The first soap operas began popping up on radio in the 1930s and moved to television in 1949, when These Are My Children first aired on NBC. The genre quickly became quite popular in Latin America, where it became known as telenovela (televised novel). However, the first telenovela to be produced in Latin America wouldn’t air until 1951, when Sua Vida Me Pertence (Your Life Belongs to Me) came out on Brazilian television. Therefore, it would take Bruno some 50 odd years to fully grasp what a telenovela is, let alone teach the concept to his pet rats.

Is 'Encanto's Telenovela Plot Hole Actually a Plot Hole?

Or maybe not. Maybe Bruno didn’t have to wait that long. Remember when we said that there was no way for him to watch sports, game shows, and telenovelas on a small screen? Yeah, we were kind of lying. After all, Bruno’s own personal miracle is the gift of premonition. So, if he wants to know how people in Colombia will entertain themselves in the years to come, all he has to do is take a look into the future. Director Jared Bush recently confirmed this theory during a Q&A on Twitter. When a fan reached out to ask how Bruno learned about telenovelas, Bush simply answered that Bruno can see the future. There. Problem solved. As it turns out, the Bruno plot hole was never even a plot hole to begin with, fans were just too distracted to pay attention to an answer that was right in front of them. Who knows? Maybe Bruno has even predicted the internet. Maybe he’s reading this article right now.