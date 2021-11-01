Disney fans around the world are being invited into an all-new world of magic with brand new character posters. With less than a month until the theatrical release of their sixtieth animated feature, Encanto, Walt Disney Animation has released a set of new posters for the upcoming film, highlighting the magical Familia Madrigal and their various fantastic abilities...or lack of them.

The ten new posters, posted to Disney Animation’s Twitter, highlight individual members of the Madrigal family, each standing in front of an illuminated door depicting their specific magical abilities.

Some are more obvious — like Isabela (Diane Guerrero) and her ability to grow flowers anywhere, or Camilo (Rhenzy Feliz) and his ability to shapeshift into anyone he wants — and some are less certain, like Abuela (María Cecilia Botero), whose door implies something to do with candles and light, or Dolores (Adassa), whose power seems to have something to do with her hearing.

Two posters out of the bunch seem to stand out, however. Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), because she has no special ability, stands in front of a plain green door with no illumination or illustration, with her name scrawled in red cursive letters, while Bruno (John Leguizamo), Mirabel’s uncle, is not present in front of his door, which has some sort of carving but has been boarded over, all illumination gone from its seemingly magical facade.

While we know what this means for Mirabel — that she will have to save her family despite her lack of powers — what this means for her uncle, no one will know until the film hits theaters on Thanksgiving.

Encanto also features the voices of Jessica Darrow, Ravi-Cabot Conyers, Carolina Gaitán, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, and Alan Tudyk. The film is directed by Bryon Howard, Jared Bush, and Charise Castro Smith, with new original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, and will premiere in theaters on November 24, before arriving on Disney+ on Christmas Eve. Check out the brand new posters below:

