So apparently Disney’s Encanto was going to have an after-credits scene. One of the directors and co-writers of the film, Jared Bush, took to Twitter to share an already animated scene of Chispi, the lovable capybara, getting water poured on his head from Casita, the magical house, as he attempts to urinate on one of the house walls.

Bush stated that they decided not to include the joke because they “ultimately felt going out on the emotion and joy of the family coming back together was the way to go.” He continued the tweet with thanks to animator Darrin Butters for creating the 5-second clip.

The capybara is a friend to Antonio, whose gift is the ability to talk to animals. Chipsi can be found in various scenes throughout the film but wasn’t a major character in the overall story. Even though the clip is hilarious and perfectly matches the movie’s type of humor, it would have lessened the impact of the otherwise non-humorous and heartfelt ending to the movie.

Encanto was released last year and has been met with rave reviews. The story follows Mirabel Madrigal, a young woman born into a family blessed by a magical candle. Once each family member is of age, they hold a ceremony where a magical door appears, and they are given their “gift” from the “miracle” candle. Mirabel, however, never receives a gift and is the only one in her family without one. When the time comes for her cousin Antonio’s ceremony, Mirabel finds out that their magical house, Casita, is breaking, and the family is slowly losing its powers. She sets out on a journey to discover how to stop the magic from disappearing, and as one can imagine, chaos quickly ensues.

The film has been praised for being an original, colorful, and historically rich story about a Colombian family who is brought together through magical and non-magical ways. Encanto’s songs have been a huge hit, as well, especially “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” a song about the family’s black sheep uncle who has disappeared. At this point, everyone has probably heard it if they’ve logged on to any video supporting platform. The song has become the highest-charting Disney song in nearly thirty years.

Encanto can be found exclusively on Disney+. Check out the official tweet and post-credit scene below:

