From Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. Every child in the family has been blessed with a unique magic gift, except for Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), an ordinary teenager still trying to find her place and value among the generations in her vibrant and lively community when she learns that the Madrigal magic may very well be in danger.

During an early preview, where we got to see some footage of the film, with its delightful characters, beautifully lush scenery, and incredible music (Encanto features eight original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda), Collider got the opportunity to chat with director Byron Howard, director/co-writer Jared Bush and co-director/co-writer Charise Castro Smith talked about what makes this story special, the aspects that have remained the same since day one, how much the film evolved, which supporting characters they’d love to see featured in their own Disney+ series, and why it’s such a great ride for families to enjoy.

Collider: I really loved this footage. It made me want to dance, from beginning to end. You guys have been working on this for a while now and there’s clearly so many cool things about the story and your lead character. What are you most excited about with people finally getting to see this and with it being out in the world? What makes this film special to you?

CHARISE CASTRO SMITH: It’s just hard to pick, honestly. Right now, I’m gonna go with the music. Lin-Manuel Miranda has created eight original songs and they’re so jaw-droppingly fantastic and incredibly different from each other. There are lots of different musical styles, but they’re all just so catchy and evocative and character-driven and just incredible, in their own right. I think people are gonna just lose their minds about the music in this movie.

JARED BUSH: I would say I’m most excited for people to meet this family. We’ve been living with this crazy bunch of weirdos for five years. Every single member of this family is a standout. All of them. We love all of them. I can’t wait for people get to meet these 12 characters, and all of them have these distinct character arcs and these unique personalities and these new things that you discover about them, over the course of the movie. Our amazing cast did such a phenomenal job with each and every one of them. I think everyone hopefully will find themselves in one of those characters, or their family in one of those characters. And so, to finally truly introduce them to the world and let our audiences hang out with them is gonna be super fun.

BYRON HOWARD: The dancing is so much a part of the Colombian culture that inspired this movie. We’ve leaned into choreography in this, like never before. It’s amazing what the animators accomplished with Jamal Sims, our choreographer, and Kai Martinez. It’s incredible. As Charise mentioned, every song is different, so the movement of each character is different. If you want something to shake off the quarantine doldrums, this movie has that. It’s really full of joy and humor and just amazing characters.

Is there an aspect of this film that has remained the same, since day one, and that will still be in the finished film?

HOWARD: This idea of an extended family was one of the first things we happened upon, and we said, “We really wanna all hold hands and try to walk up this very difficult mountain to do this.” These typically have two characters that go on a journey together and learn about each other, but we have a dozen people in this family and they’re all important. That was a big task for Jared and Charise, with balancing that in the script, but also for Lin. To everyone’s credit, writing for this ensemble, centered around the story of this amazing central character, Mirabel, was really, really tough, but everybody said, “We wanna do it.” It’s made the movie this joyous representation of what a family is. Finding yourself in this family is very easy because everyone can identify with someone in this group. It’s been a tough road, but man, everyone really over-delivered.

BUSH: Also, the magic house as a character was there from the get-go and something we always were excited about. We were like, “I can’t wait until this is fully realized,” and we’re seeing that now and it’s really blowing our minds. I think that people are gonna fall in love with Casita because this is a house that has opinions and has favorites. Some people, it doesn’t like as much as other people, and those people get it a little bit. It’s like our own families. I’m really excited for people to see that. To see it come to light from a nugget of an idea to now fully realized and very tactile is thrilling.

Similarly, what’s the biggest change that happened along the way? Is there a major story point or a character that you lost, or something that’s just really different?

SMITH: There are a lot of those. We had eight internal screenings of this movie, over the course of the time that we were working on it. After each screening, we’d make major shifts. Characters would come out of the movie. Scenes would go away. The story evolved tremendously, from beginning to end. One of our characters, Isabela, used to have this love interest and a very different love story that was in the movie for a very long time. That was a huge thing when that came out. There have been a lot of evolutions.

If you could give a Disney+ series to one of your supporting characters, which one of them would you want to know more about and give some more time to?

BUSH: It’s gotta be Dolores. Dolores is one of our favorite standout characters. She’s Mirabel’s cousin who is very quiet, but can hear everything, so she knows the dirt on everybody in town. She’s played by Adassa, who did a hilarious job. She’s one of my favorite characters because she’s so unassuming. There are some moments where she comes alive and you’re like, “Wow, where did that come from?,” so much so that I think Lin also fell in love with her as a character and kept on writing new things because she was such a fun person to play with. For me, I’d love to know more about Dolores because she’s a mystery and she’s interesting. Even throughout the movie, there’s these tiny little moments where you realize there’s a lot more going on than she’s letting on. So, I’d say Dolores.

SMITH: I’m team Bruno. I would watch what Bruno’s up to, on his own. That’d be a whole show for me.

HOWARD: I’d say Luisa or Camilo. What’s great is that any branch you chose expand on with this family, I think you’d have a blast. Pepa and Félix, I’d watch a show with those two. That would be so fun.

BUSH: Christina, it sounds like what you’re saying is that there should be 12 shows, which I agree with.

I’m good with that. There are always so many fun supporting characters that you want to learn more about because there’s not enough time in the main movie. Now, there are ways to take care of that problem.

BUSH: I will say that one of the best things about this movie that was so hard, but I’m really glad we did it, is that typically you meet all of these fun supporting side characters, and then your main character goes on a journey and you don’t see them again until the credits. With this movie, Mirabel spends the entire movie with them, so you actually get a ton of screen time with all of these characters. Hopefully, I think a lot of these supporting characters, you spend a lot of time with them and you learn a lot about them and there are these amazing characters that happen with all of them. There’s actually more to chew on in this movie than in any other Disney movie that we’ve had in the past.

There’s just so much, between the singing, the dancing, all the characters, the animals, the house, the magic, and the weather. I can’t even imagine the challenge of doing all of that at once.

HOWARD: Oh, it was pretty crazy. Hats off to our crew. Our crew is very tired. We asked them to do a lot, but it’s incredible, what they accomplished, and from home largely, which is crazy. We’re very, very excited. It’s a great movie for people to see together. It’s got so much joy. We’re actually very proud. There are some very wonderfully emotional parts of the movie that are in there as well. It’s a great ride.

Encanto opens in theaters on November 24 before coming to Disney+ on December 24.

