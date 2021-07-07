Disney has revealed the first poster for Encanto, the 60th animated feature for the studio, which will be set in Colombia. While we still don’t know much about the project, the new poster reveals further details, highlighting some of the cute animals present in the upcoming film premiering this fall. The poster reveal, published by Disney via Twitter, also confirms that the first trailer for Encanto will be released tomorrow.

The new poster shows us the inside of the “magical home” presented in Encanto’s first teaser. In the image, vines and flowers are growing on the inside walls, while a toucan, a macaw, and a capybara look outside through a door that is slightly cracked open. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Disney film without some cute animal companions, and the first poster indicates that some of the animals native to Colombia will be present in the new feature.

Encanto is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, who helmed the massive hit Zootopia. Charise Castro Smith co-directs and co-writes the film, which also features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda was previously involved in the soundtrack of Moana and is also confirmed to be part of the team composing original songs for the upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action movie. Encanto’s soundtrack, however, will reportedly be written entirely by Miranda, while other partnerships with Disney were part of collective works.

So far, we only know Encanto is about the magical Madrigal family, who lives in a magical house in Colombia. All children of the Madrigal family receive an extraordinary power, except for the young Mirabel, who’s born without any magical ability. However, even without powers, Mirabel will get involved in an adventure to save her home once the Madrigal family gets endangered by an unknown reason. Once the first trailer gets released, we’ll surely know more about Encanto and see exactly how the movie incorporates Colombian culture in its plot.

Encanto is set to hit theaters this November 24. While we wait for the first trailer, you can check out the poster below:

