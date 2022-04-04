Encanto is now this year's Oscar winner for Best Animated Film, and to celebrate the success of the story featuring music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Disney is set to begin bringing in aspects of Encanto into their Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, with plenty of new experiences for fans to enjoy.

The movie is one that brings us into the world of the Madrigal family and the magical miracle that has graced them. Our guide through their tale is Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), who was the first member of the family to not be blessed with a gift. But the new experiences range from playing aspects of the movie for fans and getting a chance of our own to meet Mirabel! The story brought to us a story of familial trauma, trying to find where you belong, and connecting to those who put on fronts to hide their own upset from those they love — and it also has quite the soundtrack that fans can't get out of their head! So everyone wanting to celebrate the movie isn't too surprising, and Disney has concocted several new experiences for fans to partake in.

Starting on April 11, the journey on it's a small world, the classic Disneyland attraction that we know and love so much, will change to reflect a visual montage paying tribute to the hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno". According to Disney, the song "comes to life through projection and lighting effects and an artistic style inspired by the lyrics", projected in the evenings onto the outdoor portion of the attraction.

Image via Disneyland Resort

If you want more Encanto-inspired moments, fans can also spend time meeting with Mirabel at Frontierland’s Zocalo Park, meant to replicate the colorful scenic world of Colombia brought to life in the film. She's one of the newest characters added to Disney's iconic meet and greets moments for fans, and should excite everyone that Mirabel is being included.

As if that wasn't enough Encanto content to make our hearts happy, the Main Street Electrical Parade is also returning to the park on April 22, and to celebrate the parade's fiftieth annoiversary, it comes with a "new grand finale float that brings together stylized scenes from more than a dozen Disney and Pixar stories", which will include Encanto.

Encanto inspired fans around the world and to see Disneyland embrace the love we all have for the new movie by including Mirabel and the family Madrigal so quickly is wonderful! Now, we just all need to make our way to Disneyland sooner rather than later.

Encanto is streaming now on Disney+.

