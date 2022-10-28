What are your plans for the very last days of this year? If you think we should send 2022 off with a celebration, Disney agrees with you. That’s why they've put together a massive special that celebrates the year and the success of one of Disney Studios’ most popular animated films: Encanto. For the end-of-the-year holiday celebrations, Disney+ is bringing us Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, an unprecedented live concert that is set to make Hollywood history.

During the event, the iconic stage of the Hollywood Bowl will be transformed into the magical Casita of the Madrigal family, and the cast members are all set to bring the vibrant songs of the Academy Award-winning movie to life. Labeled by Disney a “live-to-film concert experience”, the show will feature a whopping 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and “out-of-this-world” special effects. Encanto fans worldwide are also invited. The concert will be filmed across their two live performances on November 11 and 12 before hitting Disney+ in late December.

One of the stars of the show, Stephanie Beatriz (who lends her voice to lead character Mirabel), celebrated the landmark event and shared her excitement to be a part of it:

“‘Encanto,’ the film, has connected with people in so many important and wonderful ways, and playing Mirabel was an incredibly powerful and life-changing experience. I’m beyond thrilled to perform these beautiful songs live, along with my fellow ‘Encanto’ cast, in one of the most iconic concert venues in the world.”

RELATED: 10 Recent Movies & TV Shows That Prove Animation Has Never Been Better

Beatriz’s enthusiasm was mirrored by Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. In an official statement, Davis called the show a “must-see” event and promised that Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl will rival “the likes of the biggest award-show performances”, with “award-winning talent and some of the best storytellers in the world.”

One of those award-winning talents is legendary composer and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), who will make a special introduction to the event and, of course, welcome the all-star cast to the stage. Special guests also include legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin Grammy winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda.

Encanto tells the story of the Madrigal family, a group of people that is known for having magical powers – except Mirabel, the youngest child who is bound to discover what separates her from the rest of the family. The movie is one of the most-watched titles on Disney+, and its songs are beloved by adults and children alike.

Disney+ premieres Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl on December 28. You can purchase tickets for the live event filming in mid-November on Ticketmaster. Check out the music video for one of the movie’s most popular songs, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, below: