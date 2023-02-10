Since its release in November 2021, Encanto's popularity has continued to grow, and the film's three Grammy wins will only increase that trend. Disney has long been known for its animated musicals. From The Lion King to Frozen, the majority of Disney's most memorable films include unforgettable songs to stick in the audience's head long after the credits roll. With their history, Encanto's triumph is far from Disney's first Grammy win. The studio's first Grammy went to Mary Poppins in 1965 for Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Show. And in the years since, Disney has seen plenty of wins. But the studio's previous accolades do nothing to diminish Encanto's success. With catchy songs like "We Don't Talk About Bruno" or "The Family Madrigal," it's no wonder the soundtrack was recognized at the award show.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda led the songwriting team in creating this masterpiece. Encanto is not his first time working with Disney. The composer wrote the songs in Moana and is collaborating with Alan Menken on new songs for the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. He can also be found as a performer in Mary Poppins Returns though he didn't help in writing the music.

Miranda's previous soundtracks for Disney have been successful. The Moana song "How Far I'll Go" even received a Grammy for Best Song Written For Visual Media. However, Encanto far outranks Miranda's previous work on Moana. The diverse styles and character exploration makes Encanto Miranda's best soundtrack since Hamilton.

Encanto received three Grammy Awards: Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Best Song Written for Visual Media award (which went to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" specifically). Miranda was honored for his work on the winning song and was, of course, a contributor to the album as a whole. The recognition for the score went to the composer, Germaine Franco. Encanto marks the ninth Disney film to be recognized for its score soundtrack behind Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, A Bugs Life, Ratatouille, Up, Toy Story 3, and Soul. While the Compilation Soundtrack award has only been around since 2000, Disney has previously won it twice for Tarzan and Frozen. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is the eleventh song to receive the Best Song honor, following "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid, "Beauty and the Beast" from Beauty and the Beast, "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas, "When She Loved Me" from Toy Story 2, "If I Didn't Have You" from Monsters Inc., "Down to Earth" from Wall-E, "I See the Light" from Tangled, "Let It Go" from Frozen, and "How Far I'll Go" from Moana.

What Sets the 'Encanto' Soundtrack Apart?

While the competition this year was fierce, Encanto truly earned its awards. The film focuses on the generational story of the Madrigal family, and the songs are a big part of the story. So many of them deal with heavy topics, like anxiety and the feeling of never living up to familial expectations, but they do so in a fun and energetic way. The songs offer a deep look into the characters, specifically Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) and her sisters, Luisa (Jessica Darrow) and Isabela (Diane Guerrero). It's not out of the ordinary for a Disney musical to have an "I want" song for their lead, but Encanto dares to expand the concept, exploring secondary characters as well. "Waiting for a Miracle" is the song about Mirabel's desire to fit in with her family, though she feels like an outsider. "Surface Pressure" explores Luisa's longing for peace while she is drowning in anxiety. In an upbeat and seemingly goofy song, Encanto discusses the concept of mental health in a way that is relatable to children. Luisa is far from the lead, so getting any song is a departure from the norm. But for her to have a song that is a deep look into her character, rather than have her focusing on Mirabel, is even more surprising. Then Isabela sings "What Else Can I Do," where she expresses the pressure to be perfect that she is burdened with and that she can never be herself. Isabela wants freedom, and her song gives her a way to express that. The character development in each of these songs widens the focus of the film, making it about the family as a whole and the generational trauma that looks different for each member.

Beyond the importance of the music to the characters, the music in Encanto is so intertwined with the plot that it wouldn't work without the songs. "The Family Madrigal" opens the film and introduces every character and their abilities, but who would remember all twelve members of the family and their various powers without the song? A conversation between characters would have felt much more like exposition and wouldn't be as effective. The film's most popular song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," explains the dangers of Bruno's (John Leguizamo) ability and why he is no longer around, all in an unforgettable musical number. With the finale, "All of You," the impact is different. It shows the passage of time and the healing of the family. It also allows for the emotional moment of Mirabel getting her doorknob. The hauntingly beautiful "Dos Oruguitas" plays behind the backstory of Mirabel's grandparents, revealing the love and the horrors that set them on this path. Without these songs to liven up the essential backstory and exposition, Encanto wouldn't have been able to effectively tell the story.

With different musical styles ranging from the violin acoustic sound of "Dos Oruguitas" to the rock ballad of "What Else Can I Do," Encanto tailors the song to both characters and performers, allowing each to have a unique sound. Yet they all fit together, like the Madrigal family themselves. Miranda took care to take his inspiration from Colombian musicians, as the film is set in Columbia. Taking these styles and fitting them into the story gave Encanto's music a unique feel, which elevates the soundtrack.

Other Lin-Manuel Miranda Soundtracks Besides 'Encanto'

The two Grammy Awards he received for Encanto mark Lin-Manuel Miranda's fifth win, after receiving an award for Moana's "How Far I'll Go" and both Hamilton and In the Heights for Best Musical Theater Album. In the Heights is one of Miranda's earlier works, though it was adapted into a film in 2021. Miranda also worked on the soundtrack for Vivo. But no Lin-Manuel Miranda project has achieved the popularity of Hamilton. The Broadway musical following Alexander Hamilton through the Revolutionary War and the founding of America perfected the rap-musical trend. Few musicals reach the level of cultural relevance that Hamilton did. While Encanto didn't receive quite the ground-breaking response as Hamilton, its popularity cannot be discounted. The animated film has a different target audience than the musical. And, though both are excellent, Hamilton has broken down the barriers of the typical Broadway audience, becoming more popular than most. Encanto is passed only by Hamilton in Miranda's works, and the Grammys proved it.